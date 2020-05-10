COVID-19 Cases In India Cross 60,000 Mark, Govt Says 'Have To Learn To Live With Virus'

The novel coronavirus cases continue to surge in the third phase of the lockdown.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry, about 3,277 fresh COVID-19 cases and 128 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

The total number of fatalities due to the deadly infection stands at 2,109.

Reportedly, the infection is doubling in roughly 11 days, as the country prepares to resume more economic activities with a phased relaxation in the lockdown norms.

Latest developments on coronavirus in the country also have the Health Ministry's decision to deploy more central teams in ten states that have been reporting the maximum COVID-19 cases.

The states include Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana which "witnessed/are witnessing high caseload and high spurt."

According to reports, earlier 20 teams of public health experts had been positioned to high-case-load districts.

The teams will support the state health departments in management and containment measures for the outbreak in the worst-affected areas.

The Union Health Ministry said that the country has to learn to live with the virus.

"It is important that today when we are talking about relaxation, when we are talking about return of migrant workers, we have a great challenge and we need to understand that we have to learn to live with the virus," said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary to the Health Ministry, during a press briefing on Friday, May 8.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) have partnered to develop a fully indigenous vaccine to treat COVID-19.

The swadeshi vaccine is being developed using the virus strain isolated at Pune-based National Institute of Virology (NIV).

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued guidelines for restarting manufacturing industries after lockdown.

"While restarting the unit, consider the first week as the trial or test run period; ensure all safety & protocols, & don't try to achieve high production targets", said MHA.

