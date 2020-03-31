Six Who Attended Mosque Congregation in Delhi Die In Telangana Due To Coronavirus

Six people from Telangana, who had attended a congregation at a mosque in Delhi's Nizamuddin between March 13 and 15, died in Telangana after testing positive for coronavirus, the state government said on Monday, March 30.



Delegates from countries like Malaysia, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia and Kyrgyzstan, were also part of the congregation of Tablighi Jamaat, a Muslim religious organisation, which was attended by over 2,000 people till March 15. According to the locals, a large number of people continued to stay at the Jamaat's 'Markaj' (Centre) even after this period. Last week, a cleric who was present at the event had died in Srinagar.

"Coronavirus has spread among some of those who attended a religious prayer meeting from March 13 to 15 at Markaz in Nizamuddin area in Delhi. Among those who attended were some persons from Telangana," an official release said.

The six are believed to have contracted coronavirus from the congregation. Of this, two died at the Gandhi Hospital and one each at the Apollo Hospital and Global Hospital in Hyderabad. Two others died in the Nizamabad and Gadwal districts.

Furthermore, nine others, who had attended the event, have tested positive for coronavirus in Andaman. Kin of one of the nine has also tested positive.

In view of a major transmission, a major area in Nizamuddin West in south Delhi has been cordoned off by the Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has ordered an FIR against the cleric who led the congregation.

On Sunday, Delhi Police, CRPF officials and medical teams went to the area amid reports that a large number of people were showing symptoms.

"We have isolated the Markaj building (of Tabligh-e-Jamaat) from the rest of the area where the gathering had taken place. We are assisting the health department in taking out people for check-ups," Joint Commissioner of Police (Southern Range) Devesh Srivastava was quoted as saying by India Today.

According to Srivastava, around 300-400 people had taken part in the congregation.