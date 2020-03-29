COVID-19 Positive Cases In India Crosses 1,000 Mark, Challenges Intensify With Thousands On Street

COVID-19 positive cases in India have crossed the 1,000-mark as the country stepped into the fifth day of the nationwide lockdown.

According to the data published in COVID19India.org, a crowdfunded data curating website, the total number of coronavirus cases have risen to 1036 with 85 patients who have recovered or have been discharged.

The official data of the Union health ministry, however, stated the case count to be 867, which hinted at a lag in the official numbers released by states being taken into account.

India on Saturday, March 28, recorded 135 new cases of the coronavirus disease, one of the highest single-day spikes, adding challenges to the containment of the outbreak.

Amid the lockdown panic, thousands of migrant workers from New Delhi, Noida and Mumbai who fear death from starvation rather than the virus have started commuting on foot to reach their native villages.

The mass exodus, in the midst of transport challenges, added to the mounting transmission threats posed by the deadly coronavirus.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, acting on the situation, said on Twitter that both Uttar Pradesh and Delhi governments have arranged buses for the stranded workers and are continuously engaged in making arrangements for the shelter-less.

Kejriwal, on Friday, March 27, had said that his government is scaling up the free food distribution system to cater to at least 4 lakh poor in the national capital.

In a digital press conference, he also said that state agencies are preparing to handle the situation in case the city enters stage 3 of the coronavirus pandemic.

He further assured that his government is striving to extend all possible help to the migrants living in the national capital.

The Union Government has set up a public charitable trust under the name of 'Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund' (PM CARES Fund) with the objective of having a dedicated national fund to deal with any kind of emergency, such as the COVID-19 outbreak, and to provide immediate relief to the affected.

The trust will be chaired by the prime minister and members include defence minister, home minister, and the finance minister.

What are the stage of the novel coronavirus transmission?

Stage 1: Imported Cases

Stage 1 is when cases are imported from affected countries. Only those who have travelled abroad test positive for the disease and there is no local origin.

﻿Stage 2: Local Transmission

﻿This is the stage when local transmission occurs and its source is known and can be located.

At this stage, people testing positive have come in contact with a patient ( relative or acquaintances) who has travelled outside the country.

Stage 3: Community Transmission

Stage 3 is when community transmission takes place, large areas get affected, the source of an individual's infection can't be traced and isolated.

During this stage, those who have not been exposed to an infected person or anyone who has a travel history to affected countries still test positive for the coronavirus.

Italy and Spain are in Stage 3.

Stage 4: Epidemic



This is the worst stage of the outbreak where several clusters of the infection are formed and it takes the form of an epidemic.

The infection is spread widely making it very difficult to control and contain the spread of the disease.



China has already been in Stage 4.

