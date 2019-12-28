Watch: ‘Go To Pakistan’, Meerut SP Tells Anti-CAA Protestors
The Logical Indian Crew Uttar Pradesh
December 28th, 2019 / 4:12 PM / Updated 3 hours ago
A top cop from Uttar Pradesh has been caught on camera asking the local residents to tell the anti-Citizenship Act protestors to “go to Pakistan”. The video is believed to be recorded on December 20.
In a two minute video, the Superintendent of Police (SP), Akhilesh Narayan Singh can be seen threatening Muslim youth in Meerut. Singh along with a few other policemen can be seen walking through a narrow lane in Lisari Gate wearing riot gear.
“Kahan jaoge? Is gali ko main theek karoonga” (Where will you go? I will set this lane right), Singh tells two Muslim men standing nearby in skull cap.
“Hum toh Namaz padh rahe the” (We were offering Namaz), replies one of them.
Check this out SP city Meerut UP sending people to Pakistan trying to understand he is really a public servant @ReallySwara @RanaAyyub @anuragkashyap72 @anubhavsinha @navinjournalist @umashankarsingh #CAA_NRCProtests #CAAAgainstConstitution @farah17khan pic.twitter.com/QWvGIcf5n6
— jugnu khan (@thejugnukhan) December 26, 2019
“Nahi vo toh theek hai jo kaali aur neeli patti baandh rahe ho unko keh do k Pakistan chale jaaye” (That’s fine. But these people wearing black and blue badges, tell them to go to Pakistan), the SP can be seen telling the youth.
Singh and his accomplices then march forward, only to return back enraged and threaten the men by saying, “Ek ek ghar k ek ek aadmi ko jail mein bhar doonga main” (I will put every man from each house in jail).
Akhilesh Singh, when asked about the video, said, “The context is that anti-social elements were making pro-Pakistani statements. We had come here to see who all are making pro-Pakistani statements,” reported The Indian Express.
Reacting to this incident, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi accused BJP of making the ‘institutions communal’
भारत का संविधान किसी भी नागरिक के साथ इस भाषा के प्रयोग की इजाजत नहीं देता और जब आप अहम पद पर बैठे अधिकारी हैं तब तो जिम्मेदारी और बढ़ जाती है।
भाजपा ने संस्थाओं में इस कदर साम्प्रदायिक जहर घोला है कि आज अफसरों को संविधान की कसम की कोई कद्र ही नहीं है pic.twitter.com/aR1L6bgSbG
— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) December 28, 2019
Meerut Police also said that they faced heavy stone-pelting and violence from protestors last Friday. After December 20 violence in the city, five people were dead and 35 policemen were injured. Until December 25, the death toll had risen to 6. All the deaths were reportedly due to bullet injuries. It is not yet clear as to who fired the bullets, the police or the protestors.
Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh police have identified 498 people- 148 of those from Meerut, all of whom will be asked to pay for the loss incurred by the state during the protests. More than 1100 people have been arrested across the state in connection with the anti-CAA protests, confirmed the police yesterday.
Contributors
Written by : Abhijit Nair (Intern)
Edited by : Shubhendu Deshmukh