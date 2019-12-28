News

Watch: ‘Go To Pakistan’, Meerut SP Tells Anti-CAA Protestors

The Logical Indian Crew Uttar Pradesh

December 28th, 2019 / 4:12 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Image Credit: NDTV, NEWS18

A top cop from Uttar Pradesh has been caught on camera asking the local residents to tell the anti-Citizenship Act protestors to “go to Pakistan”. The video is believed to be recorded on December 20.

In a two minute video, the Superintendent of Police (SP), Akhilesh Narayan Singh can be seen threatening Muslim youth in Meerut. Singh along with a few other policemen can be seen walking through a narrow lane in Lisari Gate wearing riot gear.

“Kahan jaoge? Is gali ko main theek karoonga” (Where will you go? I will set this lane right), Singh tells two Muslim men standing nearby in skull cap.

“Hum toh Namaz padh rahe the” (We were offering Namaz), replies one of them.

“Nahi vo toh theek hai jo kaali aur neeli patti baandh rahe ho unko keh do k Pakistan chale jaaye” (That’s fine. But these people wearing black and blue badges, tell them to go to Pakistan), the SP can be seen telling the youth.

Singh and his accomplices then march forward, only to return back enraged and threaten the men by saying, “Ek ek ghar k ek ek aadmi ko jail mein bhar doonga main” (I will put every man from each house in jail).

Akhilesh Singh, when asked about the video, said, “The context is that anti-social elements were making pro-Pakistani statements. We had come here to see who all are making pro-Pakistani statements,reported The Indian Express.

Reacting to this incident, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi accused BJP of making the ‘institutions communal’

Meerut Police also said that they faced heavy stone-pelting and violence from protestors last Friday. After December 20 violence in the city, five people were dead and 35 policemen were injured. Until December 25, the death toll had risen to 6. All the deaths were reportedly due to bullet injuries. It is not yet clear as to who fired the bullets, the police or the protestors.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh police have identified 498 people- 148 of those from Meerut, all of whom will be asked to pay for the loss incurred by the state during the protests. More than 1100 people have been arrested across the state in connection with the anti-CAA protests, confirmed the police yesterday.

Also Read: Church Choir Sings Carol In Skull Caps, Hijabs In Solidarity With Muslims In Kerala

Contributors

Written by : Abhijit Nair (Intern)

Edited by : Shubhendu Deshmukh

SHARES

Related Stories

IIT Kanpur Anti-CAA Protests

Anti-CAA Protests: IIT-Kanpur Professor Finds Recital Of Faiz’s ‘Hum Dekhenge’ Communal, Anti-Indian

BJP’s Social Media Campaign On CAA, NRC Questions ‘Indianess’ Of Protestors

Pro-CAA Rally Gets Nod In Bengaluru, Anti-CAA Protest Denied Permission

Muslims Read Namaz During CAA protests

[Watch] Hindus, Sikhs Form Human Chain While Muslims Read Namaz During Anti-CAA Protests

Uttar Pradesh: Jama Masjid In Meerut Hosts A Shiv Bhandara

Hamid Ansari Meets Sushma Swaraj

[Watch] “Mera Bharat Mahan, Madam Mahan,” Hamid Ansari’s Mother Tells Sushma Swaraj

Latest on The Logical Indian

News

Assam Govt School Teachers Might Face Disciplinary Action For Anti-CAA Posts On Social Media

News

Watch: ‘Go To Pakistan’, Meerut SP Tells Anti-CAA Protestors

Fact Check

Fact Check: Viral Photo Claiming Rajiv, Rahul Gandhi Reading Islamic Prayers At Indira Gandhi’s Funeral Is False

News

Gujarat: State Govt To Discontinue Subsidy For Chemical Fertilizers, Take Up Organic Farming

Fact Check

Distance Between India-Myanmar Is Not 1769 Km As Viral Fake Posts Claimed, They Share Border With Each Other

Get Inspired

Church Choir Sings Carol In Skull Caps, Hijabs In Solidarity With Muslims In Kerala

x

Stories that deserve attention, delivered to your inbox!

Handpicked, newsworthy stories which deserve the attention of a rational generation.