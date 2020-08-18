Uttar Pradesh: Cop Sends Obscene Messages, Videos To Woman, Suspended

A police inspector from Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district was suspended for allegedly sending obscene videos and lewd messages to a woman on WhatsApp, officials informed on Monday.

The woman had recently registered a report in Sikandrabad police station over an ongoing dispute with her in-laws regarding dowry, and the investigation on the case was handed over to the accused inspector.

He had asked the woman for her number to forwarding updates on the case, but had allegedly started sending her indecent videos and texts, the officials said.

Following the incident, the woman approached the Bulandshahr Senior Superintendent of Police and lodged a complaint against the inspector identified as Ajay Prakash Singh. He was an output in-charge in the district.

The screenshots of the conversation between the woman and Singh have also been doing the rounds on social media, reported Times Now.

After the allegations against the inspector were verified during the preliminary investigation, SSP Santosh Kumar Singh suspended him and issued orders for a departmental inquiry into the matter.

Also Read: "Cannot Transfer Money From PM-CARES To Disaster Response Fund": Supreme Court