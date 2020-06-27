'Am Indira Gandhi's Grand-Daughter': Priyanka Gandhi Dares UP Govt To Act Against Her

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, on Friday, dared the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government to continue taking action against her, threaten her through various departments but she will keep highlighting the truth.

"As a public servant my duty is towards the people of Uttar Pradesh, and that duty is to bring the truth in front of them. My duty is not to propagate the government propaganda. Uttar Pradesh government is wasting its time in trying to threaten me. Take whatever action you want to, I will keep highlighting the truth. I am the granddaughter of Indira Gandhi, not an undeclared spokesperson of the BJP like some leaders," she tweeted.

.. जो भी कार्यवाही करना चाहते हैं, बेशक करें। मैं सच्चाई सामने रखती रहूँगी। मैं इंदिरा गांधी की पोती हूँ, कुछ विपक्ष के नेताओं की तरह भाजपा की अघोषित प्रवक्ता नहीं।..2/2 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) June 26, 2020

According to reports, Priyanka Gandhi's comments have come a day after the Uttar Pradesh child rights panel issued a notice to her. The panel asked the minister to file a reply within three days for her "misleading" comment surrounding the Kanpur shelter home incident.



She had on Sunday, June 21, through a Facebook post called attention towards a media report which claimed that 57 girls tested positive for coronavirus at the state-run child shelter home in Kanpur, with two girls being "found" pregnant, including one HIV positive.









Citing other similar incidents, one linked with Muzaffarpur shelter home case in Bihar, where cases of alleged sexual abuse were reported, she said that facts were being suppressed in the name of investigation at such government facilities.



On June 23, Gandhi had tweeted media reports which stated that 28 coronavirus patients died in Agra hospital after being admitted in 48 hours. She had also said that the Agra model propagated by the Uttar Pradesh government stands exposed.

आगरा में कोरोना से मृत्युदर दिल्ली व मुंबई से भी अधिक है। यहाँ कोरोना से मरीजों की मृत्यदर 6.8% है। यहाँ कोरोना से जान गंवाने वाले 79 मरीजों में से कुल 35% यानि 28 लोगों की मौत अस्पताल में भर्ती होने के 48 घण्टे के अंदर हुई है।



'आगरा मॉडल' का झूठ फैलाकर इन विषम परिस्थितियों..1/2 pic.twitter.com/HUMx9LNU1q — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) June 23, 2020





आगरा में कोरोना से मृत्युदर डराने वाली है। यहां हर 15 में एक कोरोना पीड़ित की जान चली गई। यहां के 79 मरीजों में से 28 की मौत अस्पताल में भर्ती होने के 48 घण्टे में होना बड़ी लापरवाही है।



मुख्यमंत्रीजी, कृपया 48 घण्टे में जांच रिपोर्ट जनता के सामने रखें।https://t.co/iCdNYs6hpv — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) June 23, 2020

Agra District Magistrate Prabhu Narain Singh after taking cognisance of the tweet asked the Congress general secretary to withdraw it from the social media platform.



But, Gandhi attacked the Uttar Pradesh government over the "high" COVID-19 mortality rate in Agra. She said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should clarify within 48 hours who was responsible for "pushing people into such adversities."

Also Read: No Beds, Ventilators To Treat More Than 4,000 In Karnataka: Former CM HD Kumaraswamy Attacks State Govt