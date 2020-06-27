News

'Am Indira Gandhi's Grand-Daughter': Priyanka Gandhi Dares UP Govt To Act Against Her

The Congress leader, on June 21, had called attention towards a media report which claimed that 57 girls tested positive for coronavirus at the state-run child shelter home in Kanpur, with two girls being "found" pregnant, including one HIV positive.

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh   |   27 Jun 2020 4:15 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-06-27T12:24:21+05:30
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Navya Singh | Creatives : Abhishek M

Image Credits: News18

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, on Friday, dared the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government to continue taking action against her, threaten her through various departments but she will keep highlighting the truth.

"As a public servant my duty is towards the people of Uttar Pradesh, and that duty is to bring the truth in front of them. My duty is not to propagate the government propaganda. Uttar Pradesh government is wasting its time in trying to threaten me. Take whatever action you want to, I will keep highlighting the truth. I am the granddaughter of Indira Gandhi, not an undeclared spokesperson of the BJP like some leaders," she tweeted.

According to reports, Priyanka Gandhi's comments have come a day after the Uttar Pradesh child rights panel issued a notice to her. The panel asked the minister to file a reply within three days for her "misleading" comment surrounding the Kanpur shelter home incident.

She had on Sunday, June 21, through a Facebook post called attention towards a media report which claimed that 57 girls tested positive for coronavirus at the state-run child shelter home in Kanpur, with two girls being "found" pregnant, including one HIV positive.



Citing other similar incidents, one linked with Muzaffarpur shelter home case in Bihar, where cases of alleged sexual abuse were reported, she said that facts were being suppressed in the name of investigation at such government facilities.

On June 23, Gandhi had tweeted media reports which stated that 28 coronavirus patients died in Agra hospital after being admitted in 48 hours. She had also said that the Agra model propagated by the Uttar Pradesh government stands exposed.


Agra District Magistrate Prabhu Narain Singh after taking cognisance of the tweet asked the Congress general secretary to withdraw it from the social media platform.

But, Gandhi attacked the Uttar Pradesh government over the "high" COVID-19 mortality rate in Agra. She said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should clarify within 48 hours who was responsible for "pushing people into such adversities."

