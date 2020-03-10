Comedian John Oliver Slams Hotstar For Blocking 'Last Week Tonight' Episode That Criticised PM Modi

British Comedian and host of one of America's top-rated shows 'Last Week Tonight', John Oliver slammed Disney-owned streaming service Hotstar for "self-censoring" an episode that criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act(CAA).

The episode was supposed to be available for Hotstar subscribers from 6 am on Tuesday, February 2. However, the online platform refrained from releasing the video. Oliver's Indian viewers were quick to alert him about the same.

"A couple of weeks ago, we did a story on India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which some diehard Modi supporters like Arnab Goswami, the Tucker Carlson of India, did not enjoy. That episode actually did not air in India. A lot of our viewers alerted us of the fact that Hotstar, the streaming service that broadcast us in India, never uploaded that episode in India," Oliver said in the latest episode of his show that aired in the US on Sunday.

"There's no evidence that the Indian government made them do that. At best, we can tell that Hotstar just decided to self-censor, which is still not good," he added. He further said that it was not the first time the streaming service had censored multiple episodes in the past. He added that Hotstar censored a joke about Mickey Mouse in an earlier episode. "Why did they do that? It's hard to say, but it might be because Hotstar is actually owned by Disney, and they seem extra-sensitive about Disney references," he said. The comedian also took a jibe at TV channel editor Arnab Goswami who referred to Oliver as an "ignoramus of exceedingly global proportions; a man whose only job is as a comedian - he's not even smart enough to be a satirist." He further said that the comedian had "embarrassed" himself with the Modi episode. Sharing a clip from Goswami's show, Oliver said, "I'll give you ignoramus. I'll even give you a third-rate TV host. My researchers assure me that's an actual compliment – but I embarrass myself? Who the f*** do you think you're talking to?!"

