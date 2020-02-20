News

20 Killed, Several Injured After Truck Rams Into Bengaluru-Kochi Bus In Tamil Nadu

By :  The Logical Indian Crew  
Published : 20 Feb 2020 8:44 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-02-20T14:31:56+05:30
20 Killed, Several Injured After Truck Rams Into Bengaluru-Kochi Bus In Tamil Nadu

Image Credits: Jagrantimes

The truck had entered the wrong lane on the Coimbatore-Salem Highway and crashed into the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation's Volvo bus.

At least 20 passengers were killed including six women, and several others were injured after a container truck rammed into a Kochi bound Bangaluru-Kochi passenger bus in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu on February 20.

The accident took place near Avinashi town of Tirupur district, 40 km away from Coimbatore at 4:30 a, the police said. The truck had entered the wrong lane from the opposite direction on the Coimbatore-Salem Highway and crashed into the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation's Volvo bus.

Of the 48 passengers, 19 had died on the spot. One person died later. Injured passengers were taken to hospitals in Tiruppur, and some were even referred to as Coimbatore. Officials fear death toll might rise.

The mangled remains of the bus illustrate the severity of the accident. According to the police, the truck was laden with floor tiles and was heading towards Bengaluru from Kochi. According to The Times Of India report, the truck driver is alleged to have slept and lost control of the wheels. The driver of the truck is at large.

Kerala Chief Minister - Pinarayi Vijayan has condoled the death of the victims and directed his directed the Transport Minister - A K Saseendran and Agriculture Minister VS Sunikumar to rush to Tamil Nadu to coordinate relief operations.

He has also instructed the Palakkad district collector to provide medical assistance to the injured and bring back the bodies those hailing from Kerala.

The Chief Minister's Office said that they are in constant touch with Tiruppur district administration. It is believed that most of the passengers were from Palakkad, Ernakulam, and Thrissur districts of Kerala.

Passengers who had the narrow escape from this ill-fated accident are in shock and still cannot believe that their fellow passengers have lost their lives.

Also Read: Bengaluru Businessman Rams Lamborghini Into Police Kiosk, Poses With A Smile At Accident Site Later

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
  • Send
    • Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later
Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

Jamia Millia Islamia Sends ₹2.6 Crore Bill To HRD Ministry For Damage During Police Action

NewsJamia Millia Islamia Sends ₹2.6 Crore Bill To HRD Ministry For Damage During Police Action

Fact Check: Photo Showing Ravish Kumar Disguised As Muslim Woman At Anti-CAA Protest Is Fake

Fact CheckFact Check: Photo Showing Ravish Kumar Disguised As Muslim Woman At Anti-CAA Protest Is Fake

Journalist Deepak Chaurasia Calls JNU Students

NewsJournalist Deepak Chaurasia Calls JNU Students 'Traitors' On Live TV, Becomes A Global Meme

Times Of India Replaces Editor Raja Bose With Yogi Adityanath

NewsTimes Of India Replaces Editor Raja Bose With Yogi Adityanath's Biographer, Political Pressure On Newspaper Suspected

Know All About India

Save Our PrivacyKnow All About India's Data Protection Bill And How It Is A Threat To Privacy

11-Yr-Old Visually Impaired Boy

Get InspiredKerala: 11-Yr-Old Visually Impaired Boy Swims Across Periyar River To Raise Awareness On Drowning