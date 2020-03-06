Teachers Under UP Government's Radar To Check "Anti-India" Slogans At Universities: CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Wednesday, March 4, expressed concerns over the rise in incidents of " anti-India" slogans being raised in colleges and universities and said that role of teachers of such institutions would be examined.

"When anti-India slogans are raised at institutions of higher education and universities, we should be prepared to evaluate why this type of distortion occurred among our students?" he said after inaugurating a two-day national seminar on 'Mission Prerna' and CSR Conclave organized by Basic Shiksha Parishad at Ram Manohar Lohia Law University, reported the Deccan Chronicle.



He further said that Indian educational institutions work with a pledge to uphold the nation's unity and integrity, but in recent times, divisive slogans are being raised. He stressed on the role of teachers in such incidents and the need to assess what was being taught that would make the students raise voices against the country.

"Who all are involved in this sin and chaos? Governments can provide resources, but the one who has given them basic education, who has given them secondary education and who has led them to that place, all of them should evaluate their actions today," the Chief Minister said.

He went on to compare the current condition of education in the state to the one before his government came to power three years ago.

He said that there was an atmosphere of chaos and lawlessness in the state and basic education was a terrible state of affairs. He also mentioned the ill-effects of proxy teachers and the way his government was working towards identifying and removing them from the position.

He said that teachers should not be confined to school and its premises but should connect with students to be in a position to guide them and do justice to them. He stated, "If there is no discrimination in education and children of the state get equal opportunities, they will be able to achieve new heights of success," reported News18.

