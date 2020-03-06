News

Teachers Under UP Government's Radar To Check "Anti-India" Slogans At Universities: CM Yogi Adityanath

Palak Agrawal
India   |   Published : 6 March 2020 10:34 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-03-06T16:45:23+05:30
Teachers Under UP Government

Image Credits: The Economic Times, Zee News

"When anti-India slogans are raised at institutions of higher education and universities, we should be prepared to evaluate why this type of distortion occurred among our students?" the Chief Minister said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Wednesday, March 4, expressed concerns over the rise in incidents of " anti-India" slogans being raised in colleges and universities and said that role of teachers of such institutions would be examined.

"When anti-India slogans are raised at institutions of higher education and universities, we should be prepared to evaluate why this type of distortion occurred among our students?" he said after inaugurating a two-day national seminar on 'Mission Prerna' and CSR Conclave organized by Basic Shiksha Parishad at Ram Manohar Lohia Law University, reported the Deccan Chronicle.

He further said that Indian educational institutions work with a pledge to uphold the nation's unity and integrity, but in recent times, divisive slogans are being raised. He stressed on the role of teachers in such incidents and the need to assess what was being taught that would make the students raise voices against the country.

"Who all are involved in this sin and chaos? Governments can provide resources, but the one who has given them basic education, who has given them secondary education and who has led them to that place, all of them should evaluate their actions today," the Chief Minister said.

He went on to compare the current condition of education in the state to the one before his government came to power three years ago.

He said that there was an atmosphere of chaos and lawlessness in the state and basic education was a terrible state of affairs. He also mentioned the ill-effects of proxy teachers and the way his government was working towards identifying and removing them from the position.

He said that teachers should not be confined to school and its premises but should connect with students to be in a position to guide them and do justice to them. He stated, "If there is no discrimination in education and children of the state get equal opportunities, they will be able to achieve new heights of success," reported News18.

"Governments can provide resources, but those who impart basic and secondary education and who lead them to that place should evaluate their actions today," Yogi said.

Also Read: Delhi Violence: Motormouth BJP Leaders Continue To Spew Hatred, Enjoy Party Immunity Despite Repeated Provocative Speeches

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later
Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

Six New Questions In NPR Form Creating

NewsSix New Questions In NPR Form Creating 'Fear' In the Minds of Minorities?

News'Anti-CAA Play Doesn't Cause Disharmony': Bidar Court Grants Bail To School Teachers Charged With Sedition

News'I Don't Want Your Coronavirus In My Country': Singapore Student Faces Racial Attack In London

Maharashtra

NewsMaharashtra's Economy Expected To Grow At 5.7% In 2019-20, Lowest In 8 Years

Special Parent-Teacher Meetings Held In Delhi To Assure Grief-Stricken Families Of Child

NewsSpecial Parent-Teacher Meetings Held In Delhi To Assure Grief-Stricken Families Of Child's Education

Coronavirus Outbreak: Lawmaker

NewsCoronavirus Outbreak: Lawmaker's Cow Urine Cure Remark Sparks Row In Rajya Sabha