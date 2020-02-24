Delhi: Stone Pelting In Maujpur As Clashes Erupt Between Pro, Anti-CAA Protesters, Police Fire Tear Gas Shells

Clashes erupted between two groups near Jaffrabad in Delhi's Maujpur area where a pro-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rally on Sunday, February 23.



On Sunday hundreds of anti-CAA protesters, mostly women had blocked a road near the Jaffrabad metro station, which connects Maujpur and Yamuna Vihar to Seelampur. The protests had started on Saturday following the bandh call against CAA by Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad. An hour later some people started pelting stones injuring both protesters and the police in the clash. While the police tried to control the situation, they were outnumbered. After a CRPF team came to the site, the police fired tear gas shells to control the situation.



Delhi: Stone pelting between two groups in Maujpur area, tear gas shells fired by Police. pic.twitter.com/Yj3mCFSsYk — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2020

"Stones were also pelted at the police. The situation has been brought under control. Adequate personnel have been deployed and are conducting flag marches," Alok Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police (Eastern Range), told ANI. However, Mishra has claimed that CAA supporters did not hurl stones. Kumar added that they are speaking with the local leaders to maintain peace in the area. The Kalindi Kunj-Sarita Vihar road, Wazirabad-Chand Bagh road, and, Maujpur-Jaffrabad road are currently closed due to anti-CAA protests. Around 3:00 pm BJP leader Kapil Mishra and others arrived near the Jaffrabad Metro Station and demanded the road be emptied. He also claimed that no stone pelting was done by CAA supporters. "We have given a three-day ultimatum to the Delhi Police to get the road cleared. Get the Jafrrabad and Chandbagh road cleared," Mishra had said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Jamia Coordination Committee on Twitter said that a truck full of stones was unloaded at around 11 pm near Maujpur where the pro-CAA mob is rallying.

"At about 11 pm a truck full of stones was unloaded near Maujpar where pro CAA mob is rallying. Slogans of 'modi ji sangharsh karo, hum tumhare saath hain' can be clearly heard in the background. State-sponsored rioters are on a rampage with full impunity …," the tweet read.