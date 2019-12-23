News

Rejecting Popular Claims Govt Officials Say Aadhaar, Voter ID, Passport Do Not Prove Citizenship

The Logical Indian Crew India

December 23rd, 2019 / 12:26 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

Image Credit: The Indian Express

Amid increasing confusion over document submission during the pan-India NRC, top government officials on Friday said that Aadhaar, voter ID card and passport were not citizenship documents when they were asked about the requirements to prove citizenship for NRC.

This statement, however, was different from a “FAQ list” that surfaced on social media claiming that voter IDs can be used as proof of citizenship.

The document titled, “Here are the real facts on Citizenship Amendment Act” reportedly attributed to government sources, lists 13 questions and answers to clear the doubts about the Citizenship Amendment Act.

A top government official said that it was “premature” to talk about NRC but added that documents like voter ID, Aadhaar and passport do not prove citizenship.

“These are either travel documents or documents to show residency in India,” the official said. Later, the Union Home Ministry put out tweets claiming to dispell doubts about CAA.

“A well laid out procedure will be followed. #CAA2019,” the tweet said. Earlier in the day, the government official said the Home Ministry in consultation with the Law Ministry is preparing the rules for implementation of CAA.

“No one will get Indian citizenship automatically. One has to prove eligibility,” the official said. He added that the law provides for a national identity card under Section 14A of the Act.  Asked about NRC, the official said, “There is no intention to throw people out. People are over-worried. Law has sufficient safeguards.”

Also Read: FAQ On NRC To Allay Fears Ends Up Contradicting Amit Shah’s Statements

Contributors

Written by : Navya Singh

Edited by : Shubhendu Deshmukh

SHARES

Related Stories

What If Aadhaar, Passport, Driving Licence, Voter Card Could All Be One? Amit Shah Floats Idea

Kargil War Veteran Arrested

Not Able To Prove Citizenship, Kargil War Veteran Sent To Detention Camp In Assam

Naveen Patnaik Fifth Time CM

Fifth Consecutive Term For Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik; What Makes Him So Popular?

This Is How Officials Tracked Down Independent India’s First Voter, 102-Yr-Old Shyam Saran Negi

UP Constable Attack Acid

UP: Acid Attack On Woman Constable For Rejecting Marriage Proposal; Sustained 40% Burns

Plastic Salt IIT Bombay

How Safe Is Your Salt? IIT-Bombay Study Reveals Plastic Pollutants In Popular Salt Brands

Latest on The Logical Indian

News

BJP MP Pragya Thakur Argues Over Preferred Seat On SpiceJet Flight, Delays It By 45 Minutes

Good Governance

Tamil Nadu: Woman Uses ‘Kavalan App’ For Reporting Sexual Harassment, Police Nabs Three

My Social Responsibility

A Mother Shares Her Opinion On How One Can Keep Children Free From Sexual Abuse

Awareness

Curious Case Of Govt Fact-Sheet On CAA & NRC: Partial Truth, Half-Baked Replies, But By Who?

News

Clamour For Release Of RTI Activist Akhil Gogoi Booked Under UAPA Grows Louder

Fact Check

Did PM Modi Lie About NRC, Detention Centres In His Speech At Ramlila?

x

Stories that deserve attention, delivered to your inbox!

Handpicked, newsworthy stories which deserve the attention of a rational generation.