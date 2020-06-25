News

Cipla's COVID-19 Drug 'Cipremi' To Cost Less Than Rs 5,000 Per Vial

Gilead Science Inc has permitted Cipla to manufacture and market the 'Cipremi' the generic version of US-based firm's antiviral drug Remdesivir.

Cipla

Indian drugmaker Cipla Ltd will price 'Cipremi', the generic version of US-based Gilead Science Inc's antiviral drug Remdesivir for COVID-19 patients at less than ₹5,000 ($66) per 100mg vial.

Gilead Science Inc extended a voluntary non-exclusive license to Cipla to manufacture and market the company's Cipremi.

The company, on Tuesday, June 23 announced that keeping in consideration factors such as accessibility and affordability, it would make the drug available in India in the next eight-ten days at the capped price.

"In line with our overall philosophy of driving access and affordability, the drug will be priced at less than ₹5,000 per vial for 100 mg injection — among the lowest pricing for Remdesivir globally," announced Cipla.

"We have started commercial manufacturing and the product will be available in the next 8-10 days," it added.

According to reports, the drug will be supplied through government and open market channels in a bid to facilitate equitable distribution and mass-accessibility.

'Cipremi', a drug for COVID-19 infection, can be used for the treatment of adults and paediatric patients who have been hospitalised. The newly launched drug is considered to be more effective for those who are on oxygen support after being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

Cipla and another privately held Indian drugmaker Hyderabad's Hetero Labs, which also gained approval to sell a generic version of remdesivir in India, had said it expects to price a similar dose of the treatment at ₹5,000-₹6,000.

