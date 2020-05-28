"Attacked Me From Behind Till I Bleed, Black And Blue": Chinese Woman Alleges Assault By Man At Noida Society

A Chinese woman was allegedly thrashed by a man when she went out for a morning walk on Tuesday in the ATS Green Paradiso society in Greater Noida.

The woman, identified as Zou Hui, took to Twitter to narrate her ordeal and also shared pictures of the injuries on her body. "How a foreign national is being treated in your city," Zou tweeted.

Chinese lady thrashed with a stick by an Indian man while walking in the morning in ATS PARADISO. G.Noida. and attacks me from behind till I bleed, black and blue. Help me! I want justice as soon as possible.@saurabhpfa @Manekagandhibjp @myogiadityanath @Uppolice @dmgbnagar pic.twitter.com/wAiriiYlg7 — Carol ZH (@CarolZH4) May 27, 2020

According to Zou, a stray dog was following her while she was out for her morning walk. The dog attacked another resident's pet dog. Unable to control the situation, Zou then approached a guard identified as Avneet Bhatti.



At that time, a man from behind approached and attacked Zou and allegedly thrashed her over 10 times with a stick. After the incident took place, residents and the guard came to her rescue and helped her inform the police where she lodged a complaint against the man.

The woman wrote, "I never talked to the accused man, there was no sort of argument between us."

The victim identified the accused as Amarpal Singh and claimed that the police did not name him in the FIR. Zou also said that she faced a lot of trouble while filing the FIR citing language barrier.

