China Admits Commanding Officer Killed In Deadly Galwan Clash: Reports

A Chinese commanding officer was among those killed in the violent clash that took place on the night of June 15 in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley, Chinese army admitted during talks with Indian Army last week, NDTV reported.

This revelation comes as the Chinese Army and Indian Army are holding Lieutenant-General level talks in Moldo to resume the disengagement process along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), which were hindered after the Galwan clashes, the deadliest along the Sino-Indian border since 1967.

The first admission of any casualty from China has emerged a week after the clash in which 20 Indian army personnel were killed in action. Army sources have claimed that 45 Chinese soldiers were killed or injured in the face-off that erupted near 15,000 feet high in the Himalayas.

However, Beijing has not put out any casualty figure so far, claiming it does not want to escalate the matter.

According to a report by The Economic Times, majority of the Indian casualties during the clash occurred after 9pm on June 15, after soldiers from the People's Liberation Army (PLA) descended in large numbers from across the LAC to Patrol Point 14, the site of the main clash.

The report also states, that 17 bodies were handed over to the Chinese side after the clashes and over 40 stretchers were seen on the other side as well.

However, there is still no clarity on whether all those being sent on the stretchers were dead, or injured.

An Indian officer, Colonel BL Santosh Babu, was also killed in action and seventy-six Indian soldiers were injured on June 15.

Indian army personnel were brutally attacked with deadly weapons like spiked rods, rocks and clubs wrapped in barbed wire.

Since the clash, there have been several military talks between the two sides at Galwan to defuse the escalating tensions along the LAC. Ten Indian soldiers who were detained by the Chinese army after the clash were released after three days of negotiations between military commanders of India and China.

The Indian Army has now amended the rules of engagement along the LAC with China, empowering field commanders to allow the use of firearms under ''extraordinary'' circumstances.

Under the previous rules of engagement based on the agreements signed in 1996 and 2005, neither side could open fire on the other. The two countries had also agreed not to use explosives or firearms within two kilometres of either side of the LAC.

