Delhi: Chinese Man Behind Rs 1,000 Cr Hawala Racket Ran Scam For Three Years

Luo Sang, 42, the main suspect in the ₹1,000-crore hawala racket involving Chinese nationals that was busted in New Delhi on August 11, possessed a fake Indian identity, fake passport and ran at least five companies in India as the operating director.

Official filings made by his companies reveal declarations made by Sang in which he claims to be an Indian citizen with permanent address at Bualiang village in Manipur.

Sang is now being investigated for allegedly hiding his Chinese identity and adopting an Indian nickname of Charlie Peng, submitting his Aadhaar and PAN card to establish this identity.

He was infusing cash of around Rs 3 crore through the hawala chain everyday with the help of bank employees in Bandhan Bank and ICICI Bank. Sang holds over 40 bank accounts.

Peng's journey as a promoter began in March 2018 with Fin Block India Private limited, an investment firm.

A year later, Peng joined the boards of three more companies, INWIN Logistics India Private Limited, OTA New Delhi Private Limited and Clean Harbours Private Limited.

Later in January 2020, Peng started another company named 'OTA Logistic Private Limited', a transports and travel business as per official documents. Peng operates the company as a majority shareholder and director with another Aligarh-based director Rahul Kumar on board.

According to his Peng's social media profile, which has a different profile name, he worked for China Galaxy Securities, a Chinese brokerage and investment bank and left his job in 2008.

The Income Tax Department conducted searches at over dozen locations in Delhi, Ghaziabad and Gurugram in connection with a suspected China-linked money laundering racket and Sang's name came up during these raids.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes said that the search operations exposed various dubious firms, some of which included Indian associates and bank officials. Some bank officials, chartered accountants have also been raided.

Peng was also arrested in 2018 by Special Cell of Delhi Police on allegations of espionage.



