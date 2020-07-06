India-China Standoff: Chinese Army Pulls Back From Galwan Valley

The Chinese army is believed to have pulled back its personnel from the Galwan Valley by 1 to 1.5 kms, a week after military commanders from China and India met and agreed on working on a stepwise de-escalation process of the ongoing border conflict.

"Disengagement with the PLA has started as per agreed terms in the Corps Commander's meeting. The PLA was seen removing tents and structures at Patrolling Point 14," a government official as quoted by The Hindustan Times.

However, confirmation on this development is yet to be received from the Indian Army. The first signs of withdrawal will involve removal of temporary structures from both the sides, the rival troops to pull back a few hundred meters from the 'face-off' sites in a phased manner.

Another senior government official informed The Hindu that the de-escalation would take place at all the frictional points including Galwan Valley, Pangong Tso, movement of vehicles of the Chinese Army at Gogra Hot Spring area.

Later, they will look into areas in Depsang plains in the north, where the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) was amassed. This move came after multiple intense diplomatic talks, military engagement & contacts in the past 48 hours between the representatives of the two sides, where India reiterated its demand for the pullback of the Chinese troops from the frictional areas as a part of the disengagement process in the area.

The Indian side also added a clause of physical verification for assurance. Sources told the media that the process is being monitored closely by the Indian side including the PP-14 (Galwan valley), PP-15, Hot Springs and Finger area.

On June 15, both the Indian and Chinese armies were involved in a violent face-off during which 20 Indian soldiers had lost their

