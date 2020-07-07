China Confirms De-Escalation In Ladakh, Says 'Talks With India Will Continue'

Navya Singh
Beijing on July 6 confirmed that the Chinese and Indian troops held Corps Commander-level talks and will continue talks to de-escalate tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
China & India have made progress coming up with effective measures for frontline troops to disengage & deescalate the border situation at the 3rd commander-level talks between the two militaries on June 30: China's Global Times quotes Chinese Foreign Ministry Spox Zhao Lijian pic.twitter.com/UzuWb3gcBk— ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2020
Earlier, it was reported that disengagement with the Chinese Army has started as per talks between the two Corps Commanders that focused on dis-engagement. The Chinese are removing tents and structures at Patrol Point 14, the site where the bloody Galwan Valley face-off took place on June 15.
Rearward movement of vehicles of the Chinese Army is also seen Galwan, Hotsprings & Gogra, The Republic reported.
National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval held talks with Chinese Foreign Minister and State Councilor Wang Yi over video call yesterday. Sources say talks were held in a cordial and forward-looking manner pic.twitter.com/rDRf1LSM6A— ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2020
Sources have also said that the Chinese have moved back 1-2 km from locations where disengagement was agreed upon. However, heavy-armoured Chinese vehicles are still present in forward areas at Galwan and the Indian Army continues to monitor the situation.
The Indian and Chinese armies have been locked in a standoff in multiple locations in eastern Ladakh for the past seven weeks. The tension escalated on June 15 after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in action in a violent clash in Galwan Valley. The Chinese side also suffered casualties but it is yet to reveal details.
