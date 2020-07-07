News

China Confirms De-Escalation In Ladakh, Says 'Talks With India Will Continue'

Sources have also said that the Chinese have moved back 1-2 km from locations where disengagement was agreed upon. However, heavy-armoured Chinese vehicles are still present in forward areas at Galwan and the Indian Army continues to monitor the situation.

The Logical Indian Crew
Ladakh   |   7 July 2020 11:12 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-07-07T17:58:42+05:30
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
China Confirms De-Escalation In Ladakh, Says

Beijing on July 6 confirmed that the Chinese and Indian troops held Corps Commander-level talks and will continue talks to de-escalate tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Earlier, it was reported that disengagement with the Chinese Army has started as per talks between the two Corps Commanders that focused on dis-engagement. The Chinese are removing tents and structures at Patrol Point 14, the site where the bloody Galwan Valley face-off took place on June 15.

Rearward movement of vehicles of the Chinese Army is also seen Galwan, Hotsprings & Gogra, The Republic reported.

Sources have also said that the Chinese have moved back 1-2 km from locations where disengagement was agreed upon. However, heavy-armoured Chinese vehicles are still present in forward areas at Galwan and the Indian Army continues to monitor the situation.

The Indian and Chinese armies have been locked in a standoff in multiple locations in eastern Ladakh for the past seven weeks. The tension escalated on June 15 after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in action in a violent clash in Galwan Valley. The Chinese side also suffered casualties but it is yet to reveal details.

Also Read: India-China Standoff: Chinese Army Pulls Back From Galwan Valley

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Navya Singh

Navya Singh

Trainee Digital Journalist

"Writing and speaking about the matters where they don't shed light, I'm always on my toes to bring out the untold, unheard stories from the background of Economy and Defense."

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

I'm a free soul with the firm belief that journalism, apart from politics, should stand for social cause and environment.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian