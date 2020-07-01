Pakistan Moves 20,000 Soldiers To Gilgit-Baltistan LoC, China Holds Talks With Cadres Of Terror Group Al Badr

Amid Indo-China border tensions, Pakistan has moved 2 divisions of troops along the LoC in occupied Kashmir and Gilgit- Baltistan. Further, Chinese officials are conducting meetings with cadres of terror group Al Badr to incite violence in Jammu and Kashmir, inputs from intelligence states, hinting at clearer signs of China-Pak collaboration at the border.



According to an Economic Times report, Pakistan has directed almost 20,000 additional soldiers to LoC, matching the Chinese force on the LAC in the East. Also, it is believed that the Pakistani radars are fully activated all along the region.

The simultaneous approach of Pakistan and China on the borders and possible efforts to push for terrorism in Kashmir has stirred up the possibility of a two-front war, experts fear.

According to sources, there have been several meetings between Chinese and Pakistani officials recently, following which troops have been deployed in Gilgit-Baltistan, an area adjoining Ladakh on the north. The buildup comes at a time when thousands of Chinese soldiers have been deployed along the LAC in eastern Ladakh.

The Indian Army that has already deployed a considerable force in eastern Ladakh will now be tasked with an additional responsibility due to the build-up in Gilgit-Baltistan. Following the bifurcation of J&K, Gilgit-Baltistan became a part of the Union Territory of Ladakh but occupied by Pakistan.

As per intelligence reports, Chinese officials have conducted meetings with cadres of the Al Badr, a Pakistan-based terror group. It has a history of wreaking violence in Kashmir.

"The assessment is that China may provide support to revive the organisation. This is among the signs we have received that indicate Pakistan and China are collaborating on the ground," sources said.

Earlier this month, J&K Police DG Dilbag Singh had informed that there were signs that the Al Badr, decimated long ago, was being revived for operations.

These indications of collaboration are troubling considering tensions continue on LAC. The People's Liberation Army (PLA) continues to increase concentration across eastern Ladakh, apart from Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Sikkim.

