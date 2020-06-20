Second Wave Of COVID-19 Hits China; Virus Traces Found In Seafood, Meat Sections Of Beijing Food Market

As China struggles to tackle the resurgence of coronavirus, a preliminary report published found the trading sections for meat and seafood in Beijing's wholesale food market to be severely contaminated with the new coronavirus. As per the report, it is also suspected that the area's low temperature and high humidity may have been contributing factors to the second wave of coronavirus.

Last week, China was hit by a second wave of coronavirus. The cause of this resurgence was linked to the massive Xinfadi food centre, which houses warehouses and trading halls. This outbreak infected more than 100 people across China.

As per findings, it was understood that patients from the seafood market showed symptoms earlier than those working in the beef and mutton sections of the Xinfadi market.

Low temperatures favorable to viral survival as well as high humidity might be possible explanations for why seafood markets could be a source of outbreaks based on a preliminary assessment, Wu Zunyou, chief epidemiologist at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said at a briefing on June 18.

China has halted imports from European salmon suppliers this week amid fears they may be linked to the recent outbreak in Beijing. Health officials also advised against eating raw salmon after the virus was discovered on chopping boards used for imported salmon, although the origin of the outbreak is yet to be traced.

Low standards of hygiene in wholesale food markets and vulnerabilities in its food supply chain need to be urgently addressed, a leading body of the ruling Communist Party said this week.

