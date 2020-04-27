'COVID-19 Affects All, Forget Hindu-Muslim, Donate Plasma': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Aditi Chattopadhyay
"I like to read, cook my own food and note down witty lines. Fact checking reminds of the time when I was a kid and would go hunting for whatever caught my fancy in that moment."
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday urged the people who have recovered from the COVID-19 to forget the religious lines and donate their plasma to treat other coronavirus patients.
"Come forward and donate plasma. We all want to recover and survive the coronavirus crisis. If tomorrow, a patient is Hindu and is serious, who knows maybe the plasma of a Muslim person can save him or if a Muslim patient is serious, maybe the plasma of a Hindu person can save him," Arvind Kejriwal said.
He informed that the method has been successful, citing improvement in the condition of a critical patient at the LNJP Hospital following plasma therapy.
"We all, be it Hindu or Muslim, must be united in this fight against COVID-19. I request everyone not to hate anybody from other religions. The person you misbehave with might be the one to come forward someday and donate plasma to save your life," Kejriwal said.
The ongoing lockdown in Delhi will not be eased beyond the Union Home Ministry's guidelines, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stated on April 26. Kejriwal added that the state government's focus is on reducing COVID-19 infections in the capital.
"The Delhi government will maintain status quo and will not relax lockdown restrictions till May 3, except those permitted by the Union home ministry," India Today quoted the CM as saying while addressing an online media briefing.
He said his government was following the Centre's guidelines on the opening of the neighbourhood and stand-alone shops during the lockdown till May 3. Markets and malls will not be allowed to open in Delhi and all the shops in COVID-19 containment zones will remain shut.
"We will decide our future course of action and set our direction once the Centre takes a decision on whether ongoing lockdown is extended or not," he said.
The national capital which has 95 containment zones spread across all 11 districts, has so far reported nearly 2,918 COVID-19 cases, including 54 deaths. He added that the novel coronavirus doesn't discriminate between religions.
Kejriwal said it had been eight weeks since coronavirus cases were reported in Delhi. "The situation seemed to be gradually improving," he opined.
"In the seventh week, 850 new cases were reported, while 21 people died and 260 recovered from the COVID-19," the CM said.
"But, in the eight weeks, 622 cases were reported, while nine people died and 580 people recovered from the dreaded virus in the national capital," he added.
Also Read: "Have Set Up 37,978 Relief Camps For Migrant Workers, Railways Served 10 Lakh Free Meals": Centre To Supreme Court
Thank you for subscribing.
We have sent you a confirmation email.