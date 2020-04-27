'COVID-19 Affects All, Forget Hindu-Muslim, Donate Plasma': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday urged the people who have recovered from the COVID-19 to forget the religious lines and donate their plasma to treat other coronavirus patients.



"Come forward and donate plasma. We all want to recover and survive the coronavirus crisis. If tomorrow, a patient is Hindu and is serious, who knows maybe the plasma of a Muslim person can save him or if a Muslim patient is serious, maybe the plasma of a Hindu person can save him," Arvind Kejriwal said.

He informed that the method has been successful, citing improvement in the condition of a critical patient at the LNJP Hospital following plasma therapy.

"We all, be it Hindu or Muslim, must be united in this fight against COVID-19. I request everyone not to hate anybody from other religions. The person you misbehave with might be the one to come forward someday and donate plasma to save your life," Kejriwal said.

Delhi To Follow Centre's Guidelines



The ongoing lockdown in Delhi will not be eased beyond the Union Home Ministry's guidelines, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stated on April 26. Kejriwal added that the state government's focus is on reducing COVID-19 infections in the capital.

"The Delhi government will maintain status quo and will not relax lockdown restrictions till May 3, except those permitted by the Union home ministry," India Today quoted the CM as saying while addressing an online media briefing.



He said his government was following the Centre's guidelines on the opening of the neighbourhood and stand-alone shops during the lockdown till May 3. Markets and malls will not be allowed to open in Delhi and all the shops in COVID-19 containment zones will remain shut.