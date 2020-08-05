[Video] Chhattisgrah COVID-19 Victim Dies On Road After Police Refuses To Let Her Cross District Border

In Chhattisgarh's Balrampur, a 45-year-old woman with coronavirus symptoms died on the road after the police allegedly refused to heed her husband's pleas to let them cross the district border even when the man showed them prescriptions and a hospital slip. The police said they have received a complaint in the matter, but refuted the claim.

Balrampur District Collector, Rambir Sharma, has also ordered an inquiry clarifying that one does not need permission to cross district borders for medical emergencies.

The woman was suffering from high fever,cough & cold for Her husband hired a vehicle to take her to the hospital they were stopped by police at a checkpoint. Ramadhar's pleas went in vain and they had to to turn back. The woman died just 10 km from her village @ndtvindia @ndtv pic.twitter.com/lj9Yg1lKZx — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) August 4, 2020

The woman, Bihani Devi, had been suffering from high fever, cough, and cold for a week. Her husband, Ramadhar Panika, had hired a vehicle for the 100 km journey to the Ambikapur District Hospital, but the couple was stopped at the Balrampur-Surajpur district border checkpoint and told to go back.



The woman died within the next 30 minutes, just 10 km from her village Gaina in Balrampur.

Also Read: Does Drinking Appy Fizz Cause Cancer Or Kurkure Contain Plastic? False Claims Resurface