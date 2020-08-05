News

[Video] Chhattisgrah COVID-19 Victim Dies On Road After Police Refuses To Let Her Cross District Border

Her husband, Ramadhar Panika, had hired a vehicle for the 100 km journey to the Ambikapur District Hospital, but the couple was stopped at the Balrampur-Surajpur district border checkpoint and told to go back.

The Logical Indian Crew
Chhattisgarh   |   5 Aug 2020 5:56 AM GMT
Writer : Richa Mukherjee | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
In Chhattisgarh's Balrampur, a 45-year-old woman with coronavirus symptoms died on the road after the police allegedly refused to heed her husband's pleas to let them cross the district border even when the man showed them prescriptions and a hospital slip. The police said they have received a complaint in the matter, but refuted the claim.

Balrampur District Collector, Rambir Sharma, has also ordered an inquiry clarifying that one does not need permission to cross district borders for medical emergencies.

The woman, Bihani Devi, had been suffering from high fever, cough, and cold for a week. Her husband, Ramadhar Panika, had hired a vehicle for the 100 km journey to the Ambikapur District Hospital, but the couple was stopped at the Balrampur-Surajpur district border checkpoint and told to go back.

The woman died within the next 30 minutes, just 10 km from her village Gaina in Balrampur.

