Chhattisgarh: Two Boys Kidnap Minor Girl On Pretext Of Giving COVID-19 Medicine, Rape Her

Police have arrested a minor boy in a Chhattisgarh village for allegedly raping a minor girl. Search is underway to nab another minor accused.

According to Pratibha Pandey, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), the boys took the minor girl away from her home, telling her that she is coronavirus-positive. They took her with them on the pretext of getting medicines from a nearby hospital.

"The case came to light after the younger brother of the girl informed his parents that boys from the locality have taken away his sister to the hospital to get medicines to cure COVID-19. After reaching home, the girl informed the family that both the boys had raped her," NDTV quoted Pandey as saying.

"We have registered a case against both the boys after receiving complaints from the mother of the girl. We have registered a case under the POCSO Act and others," she added.

In another recent incident, a seven-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered by a man in Tamil Nadu's Pudukottai. The accused has been arrested.

