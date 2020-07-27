Chhattisgarh: 5-Yr-Old Girl Raped, Bludgeoned To Death By Minor Cousin Brother

News

The Logical Indian Crew
Chhattisgarh   |   27 July 2020 10:57 AM GMT
Writer : Sumanti Sen | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credit: india.com

A five-year-old girl in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district was raped and bludgeoned to death allegedly by her cousin brother, a minor, on July 24.

The incident took place when the victim accompanied her cousin brother for grazing livestock in a forest near their village under Bagicha police station area.

When the girl did not return home, her relatives launched a search party but were unable to trace her. They then approached the police, reported India Today.

The accused was nabbed, and upon interrogation he admitted to have raped the girl and murdered her by smashing her head with a stone.

The girl's body has been recovered from the forest. The accused has been detained, an official said.

He further said that the accused has been booked under sections 376 (Punishment for rape) and 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

