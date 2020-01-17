"This Could Be You, Par Tu Maan Gyi": Viral Meme Pokes 'Fun' At Acid Attacks On Women Who Refuse Advances

With Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak in theatres now, a meme doing the rounds on social media has infuriated people.

The meme shows Deepika in Chhapaak's poster in her character as an acid attack survivor, Malti. Referring to her scarred face, the meme reads: "This could be you - Par tu maan gyi" (This could be you, but you accepted my advances).

The Logical Indian could not determine the main source of the meme, but over 100 people have shared it, condemning the mindset behind such memes.

The meme, to put it bluntly, normalises the use of acid, against those who refuse untoward advances, implying man's privilege to scar a woman who says 'no'. This is being normalised and stated 'humorously.'

Acid attack is rampant in India. The highest number of acid attack incidents in the world is registered in India.



Easy availability of acids is a major reason behind the growing number of acid attacks in the country. In various places across India, one can still buy a bottle of acid without much difficulty, despite the Supreme Court order that all states and Union Territories should outlaw over-the-counter sale of acid.

Women in every corner of India are being attacked with acid frequently, the major reason behind the attacks being rejection. In such a situation, a meme like this being circulated is shameful and condemnable.

