"Beating Unlawful, Foul Language Not Allowed": Chennai Top Cop Condemns Custodial Death Of Father-Son Duo In Tuticorin

The brutal and horrifying murder of the father-son duo in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin has put immense pressure on the police department and the administration, demanding justice for the two victims who were thrashed and assaulted in police custody.

Commenting on the police brutality that has sent shock waves cross the country, Chennai Police chief AK Viswanathan, on June 28, said, "Guidelines laid down handling arrests don't allow the use of foul language or beating accused."

"Assault and torture (of the arrested) should not be done. As far as the Greater Chennai Police or the state police is concerned, we have reiterated that even language that could hurt someone should not be used," the top cop said.



"Beating up is wrong, unlawful. We have been insisting this to all officials, personnel and police stations," he added.

Popular Tamil cinema director G Hari, known for many blockbuster cop stories like ''Saamy,'' expressed disappointment over the shocking Tuticorin custodial deaths and ''regretted'' his glorification of the police in five of his action films. He said a Sathankulam-like incident should not happen again and demanded highest punishment for the culprits.

"The excesses of a few personnel in the department has maligned the entire force. I really regret making five films glorifying the police," he said in the statement.

P Jayaraj and his son Fennix, arrested for ''violating'' lockdown norms over business hours of their cellphone shop, succumbed to their injuries at a hospital on June 23. Their relatives allege that they were severely beaten up and assaulted at the Sathankulam police station by the police personnel.

The incident has triggered a furore in the state and across the country, resulting in the suspension of four policemen, including two sub-inspectors. Civil society members, political parties and celebrities have come out strongly, demanding justice for the harrowing death of the father-son duo.

Meanwhile, Makkal Needhi Maiam founder-president Kamal Haasan also sought justice for the father-son duo. "While financial assistance announced by the government was needed, however, the government should not stop with it," he said.



