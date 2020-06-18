News

Chennai Super Kings Suspends Team Doctor Over 'PM Cares' Jibe On India-China Standoff

Reacting to the news of the scuffle, CSK's team doctor, Madhu Thottappil had put out a tweet that received flak on social media on June 16.

Richa Mukherjee (Digital Journalist) 
Tamil Nadu   |   18 Jun 2020 11:00 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-06-18T16:43:11+05:30
Editor : Shweta Kothari | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
Chennai Super Kings Suspends Team Doctor Over

Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings on June 17 suspended its team doctor Madhu Thottappillil for a tweet that the CSK management felt was in bad taste.

20 Indian Army personnel, including a Commanding Officer, lost their lives in what is termed as one of the worst clashes between the Indian Army and Chinese troops in over 5 decades.

Reacting to the news, Madhu Thottappillil tweeted: "Just curious if the coffins will come back with a 'PM Cares' sticker on them?". CSK's team doctor's tweet was termed 'distasteful' and received flak on social media on June 16.

The doctor's tweet which appeared to take a dig at the Government's PM cares funds in the wake of the India-China standoff in Ladakh in the Galwan region was disapproved by the franchise.

Taking to Twitter, CSK tweeted the announcement of the doctor's suspension and expressed regrets over the comments he made in his tweet.

Earlier in the day, a lot of cricketers had mourned the unfortunate death of the 20 Indian soldiers.

"Salute and deepest respect to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect our country in the Galwan Valley. NO one is more selfless and brave than a soldier. Sincere condolences to the families. I hope they find peace through our prayers at this difficult time," Virat Kohli tweeted.

Yuvraj Singh also took to social media to salute the brave Indian soldiers. "I salute the courage of our Indian soldiers who have been martyred at #GalwanValley. All these atrocities must stop and hope we can have a peaceful world where human life is valued. My thoughts are with the bereaved families, I pray for their strength," Yuvraj tweeted.

Thottappillil had been with the team since the IPL's inception and is a specialist in sports medicine.

