Chennai: Image From Stanley Hospital Shows Dead Body Left In Ward Beside Patient, Administration Denies Allegations

In an image doing the rounds on social media, a dead body wrapped in a black bag was seen lying next to a patient, allegedly inside a ward in Chennai's Stanley Medical College Hospital.

The image created massive public outrage pointing to the gross mismanagement at the hospital.

The Place is Chennai Stanley hospital this s how a humanity plays to prevent corona patients 😡 unconcern of @CMOTamilNadu @Vijayabaskarofl sure they will kneel infront of people's pic.twitter.com/DsPy2VbZeA — kalaiselvan (@kalaisn18) June 16, 2020

After much criticism, a probe was ordered by the hospital authorities who claimed that the photograph was taken between the time the body of the COVID-19 patient was wrapped and shifted to the mortuary.

While netizens allege that the body was kept in the ward where several patients were being treated for nearly eight hours, the probe conducted by the hospital authorities claims that the body was kept there only for two hours.

"The patient passed away at 8.00 am on Monday. This being a COVID-19 case, we have norms for disposing of the body. We have to pack it up properly and prepare for shifting it to the mortuary. The duty Assistant Resident Medical Officer (ARMO) will have to sign the shifting form and then we inform the Corporation official," the chief doctor from the hospital told The News Minute.

The doctor claimed that the body was sent to the mortuary at 10.00 am and was then transferred to the burial site around 5.30 pm that day.

"The Corporation will have to find the proper place for burial and a time slot has to be allocated for the COVID-19 deep burial. This is usual for any COVID-19 death," the doctor said.

The day the image went viral on social media, there were nearly 30 patients in the ward.

However, the doctors claim that the bed on which the dead body was packed and kept was covered with a screen, alleging that the packed body was not left unattended.

"On our part, it took only two hours and this is normal. If we are not careful about adequate precautions, then we risk spread. My assumption is that between the time the screen was moved and the body was transported to a stretcher, one of the patients in the ward must have taken the photograph," he added.

Also Read: Bombay High Court Fines Litigant Rs 5 lakh For PIL Seeking Free Treatment For All COVID-19 Patients