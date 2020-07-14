Chennai Policemen Arrange Rs 5 Lakh For Five-Yr-Old Girl's Open-Heart Surgery

In a heartwarming gesture, a police head constable and the inspector of Chennai's Nandambakkam station pooled Rs 5 lakh for the open-heart surgery of a five-year-old girl who was suffering from life-threatening conditions and needed immediate medical treatment amid coronavirus induced crisis.

Nandambakkam head constable P Senthil Kumar and police inspector M Thangaraj arranged the amount for the open heart surgery of Senthil's neighbours' daughter in a private hospital.

According to The New Indian Express, Karthik who is a resident of Guduvanchery stays with his wife and five-year-old daughter Kavishka.

Karthik has been reportedly working as a salesman in an electronic store but had lost his job due to the coronavirus pandemic and gradual lockdowns. His daughter, Kavishka was born with a block in the heart, had gone through three angiograms and has been on medication since birth.

"Just before the lockdown, in February, the doctors had advised Karthik that his girl child should go for an angiogram, but I heard that he was planning to postpone it since he did not have the money. My wife and I convinced Karthik to go for the angiogram and donated Rs 30,000," said head constable Senthil Kumar.

Kavishka's health started deteriorating and when consulted, the doctors suggested that she must go through open-heart surgery.

Senthil Kumar and police inspector M Thangaraj arranged the money. They collected Rs 45,000 from all the personnel in the station, Rs 1.25 lakh through a government welfare scheme, and another Rs 3 lakh through other sponsors.

Kavishka was admitted one month ago for the surgery, which reportedly lasted for seven hours, and was in ICU for 15 days. She was in the general ward for another 15 days and was then discharged on Saturday, July 11.

"I am happy that our timely help could save the child's life. I hope seeing this, others come forward and help those in need," said inspector Thangaraj, reported the Times of India.

