Hit On Head In School, 15-Year-Old Chennai Boy Loses Vision In One Eye

A 15-year-old boy in Chennai has lost vision in one eye after he was allegedly hit on the head by a teacher in school.

The incident took place on Wednesday, February 5, in the Government Higher Secondary school, Medavakkam.

Kartik who is awaiting a surgery that may save his eyesight narrated his ordeal to his mother.

Kartik's mother, Rekha, said that his teacher had allegedly beaten him with a ruler in the class

He narrated the horrific incident when he came back from school, in the evening, and has not gone to school since then.

"He has been complaining of headache and eye pain since that day and has not gone to school since February 5. His left eye started reddening and swelling and he started complaining that he is not able to see clearly. That was the point we took him to a doctor," The News Minute quoted Rekha.

"I want justice for my child. The authorities must do a fair inquiry and sack the teacher who rendered my son blind in one eye. That's all I want," she added.

Kartik has reportedly lost his vision and is awaiting treatment at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital that might save his eyesight.

The Logical Indian Take

Any punishment in which physical force is used to cause some degree of pain or discomfort is termed as corporal punishment.

80% of marginalized children report being punished by teachers, while an average of 43% said they were regularly beaten, up to three times a week, according to an NGO, Agrasar.

According to UNICEF, boys are marginally more likely to face physical abuse (73 percent) than girls (65 percent).

Several incidents have been reported of innocent children being subjected to corporal punishment in an attempt to discipline them. These actions are normalized in both governments as well as private schools.



It is crucial to note that the law permits physical forms of punishment to be executed only in cases of crimes and not in civil wrongdoings provided the punishments are tasked to appropriate authorities.

Under the Indian Constitution, violence against children is considered a violation of Article 21 that ensures the right to live with dignity, a significant part of the right to life and thus teachers in schools, caretakers in institutions and parents are not be permitted to disregard the law and act as self-appointed authorities to take cognizance of the wrongdoings and execute punishment.

