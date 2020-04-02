7-Year-Old Chennai Boy Donates His Savings To Fight COVID-19, Help Poor Migrant Workers

A global pandemic has once again united the citizens of the country. Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, the frontline warriors are risking their lives in testing and treating the positive patients. People from all walks of life are coming together to help the needy during the crisis, whether it is delivering medicines to the elderly or feeding the stray animals, restoring our faith in humanity.

In a heartwarming incident, a seven-year-old donated all of his life's savings towards combating the coronavirus crisis and helping the migrant workers who have been worst-hit due to the unexpected nationwide lockdown.

Syed Anis residing at Old Washermenpet in Chennai came forward to donate his savings which amounted to Rs 845.

The New Indian Express reported that Anis wrote a letter to the Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, which said, "I have saved Rs 845. I want to donate to you, uncle, for fighting Corona disease in our Tamil Nadu."

When asked why he donated the amount, Anis said that he wanted to help thousands of migrant workers who have taken the journey of hundreds of kilometres, on foot, to reach their homes without money and food and those who are starving on roads.

"I am also talking to my friends about the donation. Two of my classmates said they are interested too," said Anis.



Meanwhile, Twitterati hailed Anis's kind gesture amid the crisis.

7yrs old Chennai boy, #SyedAnis donates his entire savings of ₹845 to #TamilNadu CM fund to fight against #Covid_19 #CoronaVirus #CoronaOutbreak ...he is asking his friends to do the same as well.

Love & #Salute 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼#JaiHind 🇮🇳 — Girish Johar (@girishjohar) April 1, 2020

