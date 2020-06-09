News

[Video] Chhattisgarh: Policeman Caught On Camera Beating People For Violating Lockdown, CM Orders Inquiry

In the viral videos, the SHO dressed in plain clothes is seen hitting a man on his back. The cop is seen repeating the same with a boy who was with his mother.

The Logical Indian Crew
Chhattisgarh   |   9 Jun 2020 10:39 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-06-09T19:37:23+05:30
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Shweta Kothari | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credit: Ritesh Mishra/Twitter

In a series of video clips doing the rounds on Twitter, a man who was later identified as Urla Station House Officer (SHO) Nitin Upadhyay in Chhattisgarh's Raipur is seen allegedly thrashing people with a stick for violating lockdown rules.

The cop has now been sent on leave and a probe has been initiated against him.

Taking note of the incident, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel termed the incident as "inhuman".

"This is inhuman and not acceptable. Departmental enquiry has been constituted and he (the SHO) has been sent on leave," he tweeted.

The video of the incident went viral on social media and triggered massive public outrage.

The incident took place in Birgaon which comes under the Urla police station, a containment zone.

"We have taken note of the video which has gone viral that shows a TI (Thana in-charge) thrashing people with sticks. A departmental inquiry has been ordered against the officer concerned," Raipur Senior Superintendent of Police Arif Sheikh said.

