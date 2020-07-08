14-Yr-Old Girl's Charred Dead Body Found In Tamil Nadu, 10 Police Teams Probe Case

A 14-year-old girl's half-burnt body was found near a waste disposal area in Trichy's Somarasampettai village, Tamil Nadu on Monday.

The incident came to light when some locals spotted her body near the garbage disposal area on Monday afternoon and alerted the police. The body was later sent for autopsy to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital, where the doctor revealed that the girls succumbed to burnt injuries.

However the reports will come out in two-three days, the investigation officer in the case informed The News Minute.

The Police have ruled out sexual assault of the deceased, confirming burnt injuries as the cause of her death. The Class 9 student was seen playing around with friends on Monday in the afternoon. The family members started looking out for her after she didn't return home till evening.

They immediately informed the Police after they witnessed her charred body near the waste disposal area. Villagers staged protests demanding immediate justice for the victim.

Tensions eased in the area after Trichy superintendent of police, Ziaul Haque assured the family and locals of investigating the matter on priority.

Speaking to the media, the investigation officer said that the department has formed 10 teams to probe different angles of the case. "We are looking into any past harassment, family problems, neighbours involvement or personal enmity which led to the crime," the officer as quoted.

This incident came days after a 7-year-old Dalit girl from Pudukkottai district of Tamil Nadu was found dead with severe injuries on her face, who had gone missing from outside her residence on 30 June. The girl had allegedly been sexually assaulted and murdered on July 1 by her neighbour, 25-year-old Raja.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh Police Probe Slain Kanpur Cop's Letter Hinting Department's Connections With Vikas Dubey