Charcha2020: Discussing Challenges And Strategies In Post-COVID-19 World

While countries continue to combat the COVID-19's threat to people's health, there is another imminent impact on the access to financial services and the ability to survive in the post-COVID world. Charcha2020 aims at starting conversations to discuss the ways of minimizing these effects and ensuring equitable and inclusive access to resources.



Over the course of May 14 to May 16, the event will host 9 plenary sessions and 16 parallel events. The topics for these will range from rural development, education, water and sanitation to the urban informal economy, law and justice, gender and financial inclusion.

The events will bring out the nature of India's response to the pandemic and discuss how it can be critical in further strategy-making and resilience against future situations of this nature.



The event hosts are Piramal Swasthya, NSDC, Central Square Foundation, MSDF, WaterAid and Omidyar Network. Some of the key speakers include: Nobel Laureate Dr Kailash Satyarthi (Founder, Bachpan Bachao); Nobel Laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus (Founder, Grameen); Rajiv Kumar (Vice-Chairman, NITI Aayog); a panel of leading economists including Kaushik Basu and Justin Lin Yifu both former chief economists of the World Bank, and Dr S. Krishnamurthy (Chief Economic Advisor to the PM); a panel of non-profit leaders: Madhav Chavan (Founder, Pratham), Safeena Hussain (Founder, Educate Girls), Matthew Spacie (Founder, Magic Bus) and Shridhar Venkat (CEO, Akshaya Patra) in conversation with Ujwal Thakar, former CEO - Pratham.

The event will start on May 14, and registration can be completed using the following link:

https://charcha2020.splashthat.com/