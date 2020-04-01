Chandigarh: Employer Arrested For Forcing Workers To Quit Job

In a first, the Chandigarh Police on Monday arrested a Mani Majra-based owner of a tavern for forcefully asking his eight labourers to quit job. The owner was identified as Mahesh Kumar, a resident of Sector 25, Panchkula.

He was arrested for breaching the administrative instructions and attempting to spread infection.

Mahesh Kumar is the first individual to be arrested for forcing his workers to quit job.

The Station House Officer, Mani Majra police station, Inspector Jaswinder Kaur, arrested him. All eight labourers were then transferred to a shelter home in Maloya.

Police issued strict instructions and initiated stringent legal action against those who force their workers to leave jobs. Instructions were also issued for taking legal action against those who are forcing their tenants to pay rent even if the tenants cannot afford to.

The eight labourers were returning to their native state of Uttar Pradesh when the police met them and were informed about their condition.

At the same time, as many as 72 migrants which include 68 men, two women and two kids were found roaming.

They were consoled and provided with essential services, including shelter and food.

Twenty-four migrants were sent back to their places and 48 were transferred to the shelter home at Maloya. Police said 22 labourers were sent by Sector SHO Jaspal Singh and were living at Khuda Lahora/Khuda Jassu.

Also Read: COVID-19: Search Intensifies To Identify Attendees Of Tablighi Jamaad In Nizamuddin