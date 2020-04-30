Coronavirus Crisis: Aarogya Setu App Becomes Mandatory For Central Government Employees

The Centre on Wednesday, April 29, directed all the central government employees to download Aarogya Setu, the coronavirus tracking app, on their mobile phones.

It said that the use of this application will help in breaking the chain of the novel coronavirus which is the need of the hour in an attempt to curb the outbreak.

The employees have been asked to review their status on the app before they start commuting for work. They can report to work only when if it reflects "safe" or "low risk" status.

In a notification issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, the Union government said that officials who are categorised as at high risk or moderate, on the basis of their recent contact with infected persons, should not to come to the office and should isolate themselves for 14 days till the app shows 'safe' status.

"All the officers, staff (including outsourced staff) working in the central government should download the Aarogya Setu app on their mobile phones, immediately," the notification said.

"Before starting for office, they must review their status on Aarogya Setu and commute only when the app shows safe or low risk," it added.

Reportedly, the order has been sent to all the departments, ministries, Cabinet Secretariat and the Prime Minister's Office.

"The ministries, departments may issue similar directions to all autonomous, statutory bodies, PSUs," it said.

About the App

The Aarogya Setu app was launched by the Narendra Modi led-government on April 3, for contact tracing and spreading awareness on coronavirus.

It would track people who come in close contact with a COVID-19 positive person and also alert people in case any person in their vicinity has tested positive.

Besides, it also provides relevant information on when to self-diagnose, on isolation and other COVID-19 updates.

The app uses Bluetooth and GPS to track the movement of the users and records information including who they interact or come in contact with.

Since its launch, over one crore people have downloaded the Aarogya Setu application.

