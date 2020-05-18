Centre has launched an online portal to monitor and facilitate smooth movement of migrant workers to their natives amid the ongoing lockdown.



The online repository is called the National Migrant Information System (NMIS) and has been developed by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), on the existing NDMA-GIS portal.



National Migrant Info System (NMIS) - a central online repository on #MigrantWorkers - developed by @ndmaindia to facilitate their seamless movement across States



MHA to States: Upload data on NMIS Dashboard for better coordination, movement monitoring & contact tracing#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/M6oYQIFtZ3 — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) May 16, 2020

Various dashboards have been created in the portal, such as logistic management, risk index, quarantine alert etc which are being used by States to monitor the spread of the virus.

Bhalla issued a letter to all the States and UTs urging them to upload the details of the migrants on the NMIS dashboard and maintain a central repository.

The details pertaining to the people migrating include name, age, mobile number, their originating and destination district, date of travel etc.

The mobile numbers of the people can also be used for contact tracing and movement monitoring during COVID-19.

States will be able to visualize the departure and arrival of the people. The central nodal ministries can also access and monitor the movement though this portal. A unique identification card will be generated for each migrant, which can be used for all kinds of transactions.

"The system will help in speedy communication between states without creating additional work at the level of field officers," the statement read.

