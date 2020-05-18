News

COVID-19: Centre Launches Online Dashboard To Monitor Movement Of Migrant Workers

The portal will help States and UTs to monitor the sending and receiving of people and help better interstate coordination

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   18 May 2020 4:02 AM GMT
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
COVID-19: Centre Launches Online Dashboard To Monitor Movement Of Migrant Workers
Centre has launched an online portal to monitor and facilitate smooth movement of migrant workers to their natives amid the ongoing lockdown.


The online repository is called the National Migrant Information System (NMIS) and has been developed by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), on the existing NDMA-GIS portal.

Various dashboards have been created in the portal, such as logistic management, risk index, quarantine alert etc which are being used by States to monitor the spread of the virus.

Bhalla issued a letter to all the States and UTs urging them to upload the details of the migrants on the NMIS dashboard and maintain a central repository.

The details pertaining to the people migrating include name, age, mobile number, their originating and destination district, date of travel etc.

The mobile numbers of the people can also be used for contact tracing and movement monitoring during COVID-19.

States will be able to visualize the departure and arrival of the people. The central nodal ministries can also access and monitor the movement though this portal. A unique identification card will be generated for each migrant, which can be used for all kinds of transactions.

"The system will help in speedy communication between states without creating additional work at the level of field officers," the statement read.

Also Read: Defence Ministry Patents Low-Cost PPE Developed By Indian Navy For Rapid Mass Production

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Trainee Digital Journalist

I'm media enthusiast, a realist who is learning to adjust the sails of media and keeping nothing off limits from work. I like to write and debate the way it matters.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

News junky, crazy about politics, love science and technology. Hindi, Urdu poem lover.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian