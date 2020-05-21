Pregnant Women, Persons With Disability Exempted From Joining Office Amid COVID-19 Crisis

The Ministry of Personnel said on Tuesday, May 19, that pregnant women, persons with disabilities and those with comorbid conditions will be exempted from joining offices amid the COVID-19 pandemic. All central government departments have been asked to ensure this.

50 per cent junior staff has been recently allowed to resume work from the office.

The ministry said that government servants having underlying conditions (comorbidities) and were undergoing treatment before the lockdown was imposed, may be exempted from roster duty as far as possible, upon production of medical prescription from treating physicians.

"Similarly, persons with disabilities and pregnant women may also not be included in the roster to be prepared," NDTV quoted the ministry as saying in a directive issued to all the central government departments.

The Personnel Ministry has asked all head of departments to prepare a roster to ensure that 50 percent employees attend office on every alternate day. However, officers of the level of deputy secretary and above are required to attend office on all working days.

For the central government employees, there will be three shifts - 9 am to 5:30 pm, 9:30 am to 6 pm and 10 am to 6:30 pm.

