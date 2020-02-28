Three Dozen CRPF Personnel Donate Blood For Riot Victims In Delhi

In a heart-warming gesture, about three dozen CRPF personnel have donated blood to supplement the bank at the GTB Hospital in New Delhi and help those who were injured in the Delhi communal clashes.

The hospital authorities said that a contingent of 50 personnel of the paramilitary was sent to the hospital on Tuesday and about 34 of them donated blood.

Nearly 40 people have lost their lives in the violence and more than 200 have been injured in the riots that began on Monday.

Over 1,300 personnel from CRPF, BSF, CISF and ITBP donated blood at a mega blood donation drive organised by the AIIMS on Thursday.

"About 500 personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 400 from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), 350 from the Border Security Force (BSF) and 100 from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) force donated blood at the camp, a senior CAPF official told India Today.

The chiefs of the respective forces, CISF Director General Rajesh Ranjan, BSF chief V K Johri and ITBP DG S S Deswal led their personnel at the blood donation drive.

Also Read: [WATCH] Amid Delhi Violence, Yamuna Vihar Residents Form Human Chain To Escort School Children Safely