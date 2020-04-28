Sore Throat, Loss Of Taste Added To List Of COVID-19 Symptoms By Center For Disease Control

(2) Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Or at least two of these symptoms:

(1) Fever

(2) Chills

(3) Repeated shaking with chills

(4) Muscle pain

(5) Headache

(6) Sore throat

(7) New loss of taste or smell

The organisation, however, maintained that the list is not all-inclusive and has recommended consulting the medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning to the people.

They have further recommended people should seek medical attention immediately if they are showing the following signs.

(1) Trouble breathing

(2) Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

(3) New confusion or inability to arouse

(4) Bluish lips or face

According to an NDTV article, the mortality rate of COVID-19 patients in India is 3.1 per cent as compared to 7 per cent globally, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan announced on April 26. He added that many hotspot districts are moving towards becoming non-hotspots.

The recovery rate of COVID-19 is at 22 per cent. As many as 5,913 people have been cured of the disease so far, he said.

The minister further said that the doubling rate of coronavirus cases has been showing regular improvement and stands at 10.5 days when seen over a period of three days.

