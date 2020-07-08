News

'Remove Chapter On Democracy Too': Social Media Criticizes CBSE For Removing Chapters On Secularism, Citizenship From Syllabus

The political science curriculum for Class 10 students was also restructured to remove chapters on democracy and diversity; gender, religion, and caste; popular struggles and movement, among other sections.

Richa Mukherjee (Digital Journalist) 
India   |   8 July 2020 11:02 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-07-08T17:25:46+05:30
Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Richa Mukherjee

Image Credits- (Representational)

In a bid to rationalize the syllabus for Classes 9 to 12, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday removed sections on Citizenship, Nationalism, Secularism, Understanding Partition & Democratic Rights from the political science curriculum of Class 11 for the 2020-'21 academic year.

The political science curriculum for Class 10 students was also restructured to remove chapters on democracy and diversity; gender, religion, and caste; popular struggles and movement, among other sections.

Sub-sections including "why do we need local governments?" and "growth of local government in India" was also removed from the curriculum. The revised curriculum along with the list of deleted chapters and topics was uploaded by CBSE on its website.

The move drew flak on twitter with users calling it as strange, shameful and disturbing.

The scrapping of crucial topics from political science also led to an uproar among the netizens, some of who also called for the boycott of CBSE.

Prominent politicians like Derek O'Brien and Economist and Member of Rajya Sabha and Journalist Nidhi Razdan also took to twitter to snub the move.


Amid the backlash, some people even came forward to defend the central board, calling it a step towards creating 'more non-thinking, non-critical, non-confrontational servants which would serve future authorities well'.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Ministry of Human Resource Development had asked the CBSE to reduce the syllabus for Classes 9 to 12 amid the coronavirus outbreak. Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, in a tweet, had said, "Considering the importance of learning achievement, it has been decided to rationalize syllabus up to 30% by retaining the core concepts."

Also Read: CBSE Removes Chapters on Secularism, Citizenship, Nationalism From Syllabus

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Richa Mukherjee

Richa Mukherjee

Digital Journalist

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

News junky, crazy about politics, love science and technology. Hindi, Urdu poem lover.

Richa Mukherjee

Richa Mukherjee

Digital Journalist

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian