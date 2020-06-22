CBSE Likely To Clear Class 12 Students Without Board Exams Amid Surge In COVID-19 Cases

The onset of the deadly coronavirus had let to the postponement of the board exams for class 12 in March. With this postponement, it is likely that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) may let the students graduate via a special marking scheme.

Some of the exams which were canceled due to the virus were supposed to take place in July between the 1st and the 15th. However, with the surge in the number of cases, it was decided that conducting exams during this period will not be feasible. The board is also set to believe that if the examinations are further postponed, it may put the students at a disadvantage and impact their admission in higher education institutions.

However, according to the media reports, if the students are not satisfied with the new marking scheme of CBSE, they may take an exam later in the year so they can improve their performance.

19 states and union territories in India including Kerala, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand have already conducted Board examinations for Class 12 students. In such a scenario, those states that are already done with their school exams will soon start their admission process for universities or colleges and CBSE students may miss their chance to apply considering if exams are postponed beyond July 15. Therefore, it is crucial for CBSE to come up with an alternative that does not turn out to be a disadvantage for students.

A final decision on this regard is set to be announced by the coming week. The pending exams for Class 12 students include Computer Science, Hindi, Geography, Business Studies, Sociology, Information Technology, Bio-Technology, and Information Practice. While these exams can be scrapped in July, that national entrance exams like JEE (Main and Advanced) and NEET are expected to be postponed as they will not be scrapped.

