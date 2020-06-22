News

CBSE Likely To Clear Class 12 Students Without Board Exams Amid Surge In COVID-19 Cases

According to the media reports, if the students are not satisfied with the new marking scheme of CBSE, they may take an exam later in the year so they can improve their performance.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   22 Jun 2020 3:36 AM GMT
Writer : Richa Mukherjee | Editor : Sumanti Sen | Creatives : Abhishek M
CBSE Likely To Clear Class 12 Students Without Board Exams Amid Surge In COVID-19 Cases

The onset of the deadly coronavirus had let to the postponement of the board exams for class 12 in March. With this postponement, it is likely that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) may let the students graduate via a special marking scheme.

Some of the exams which were canceled due to the virus were supposed to take place in July between the 1st and the 15th. However, with the surge in the number of cases, it was decided that conducting exams during this period will not be feasible. The board is also set to believe that if the examinations are further postponed, it may put the students at a disadvantage and impact their admission in higher education institutions.

However, according to the media reports, if the students are not satisfied with the new marking scheme of CBSE, they may take an exam later in the year so they can improve their performance.

19 states and union territories in India including Kerala, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand have already conducted Board examinations for Class 12 students. In such a scenario, those states that are already done with their school exams will soon start their admission process for universities or colleges and CBSE students may miss their chance to apply considering if exams are postponed beyond July 15. Therefore, it is crucial for CBSE to come up with an alternative that does not turn out to be a disadvantage for students.

A final decision on this regard is set to be announced by the coming week. The pending exams for Class 12 students include Computer Science, Hindi, Geography, Business Studies, Sociology, Information Technology, Bio-Technology, and Information Practice. While these exams can be scrapped in July, that national entrance exams like JEE (Main and Advanced) and NEET are expected to be postponed as they will not be scrapped.

Also Read: Manipur: 12-Year-Old Boy Becomes Youngest To Clear Class 10 Board Exam, Creates History!

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Richa Mukherjee

Richa Mukherjee

Digital Journalist

Sumanti Sen

Sumanti Sen

Digital Journalist

"I think there's just one kind of folks. Folks."

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian