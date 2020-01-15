Central Bank Of India Asks Consumers For NPR Details For Verification, Backtracks Later

Days after the Central Bank of India had asked its account holders to submit a National Population Register (NPR) document as a proof for the KYC procedure before January 31, the bank has now clarified that other documents can be used for KYC procedure and NPR is not compulsory.

The clarification comes after an advertisement in Telgu newspaper by the bank seeking NPR details for KYC procedure let to unrest among the users. The advertisement was published on January 11.

However, the bank on January 14, a fortnight after the advertisement was published said that NPR is not mandatory and any valid document will be accepted. It said that NPR "additional document".



The bank, on the addition of NPR document said that according to RBI's directives, along with NPR other documents such as passport, Aadhaar number, voter identity card and NREGA job card are valid document for KYC purpose.

The bank also said that NPR document has been included in official valid documents for KYC purpose since 2017 after the government notified it under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The bankers observed that the customers are more anxious now because of the ongoing tension across the country related to the Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register Citizens, NPR.

According to the Reserve Bank of India's OVD list, letter of NPR is a part of the KYC.



"OVDs include passport, driving licence, proof of possession of Aadhaar number, Voter's Identity Card issued by the Election Commission of India, job card issued by NREGA duly signed by an officer of the state government and letter issued by the NPR containing details of name and address," the Master Direction states.



