Minor Boys Fish Out Dead Body From Canal, UP Policemen Spectators To Incident

According to media reports, the incident took place at Valipur Gang Nahar when the locals informed Bulandshahr police about a decomposed body floating in the canal.

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh   |   3 July 2020 9:05 AM GMT
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credits: Twitter/Benarasiyaa

In a shocking incident, four minor boys were made to fish out a dead body from floating in a canal in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr on Wednesday, July 1.

The incident came to light after a video surfaced on social media which showed four minor boys trying to pull out the dead body with rope and bamboo sticks while two constables were seen standing on the narrow bridge.

According to reports, the incident took place at Valipur Gang Nahar when the locals informed Bulandshahr police about a decomposed body floating in the canal.

"We also got to see a video in which some children were seen bringing the dead body to one side of the canal with the help of wooden logs and sticks, while the sub-inspector and the constable stood nearby watching," said Senior Superintendent of Police, Bulandshahr, Santosh Singh, reported India Times.

"Certainly, this behaviour of the policemen was not good and impacts the image of the entire department. The children seen in the video are minors and their help should not have been taken in this kind of work," Mr Singh said. "Hence, Sub-inspector Ram Naresh and Constable Mahabir have been transferred to the police lines with immediate effect."

Reportedly, the Superintendent also said that an inquiry into the matter has been initiated and the local police circle officer has been tasked to carry out the probe. He added that the inquiry also seeks to find out the reason for engaging minor children for such work and further action would be initiated according to the revelation.

