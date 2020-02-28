Bihar Assembly Passes Resolution For Caste-Based Census In 2021

On Thursday, February 27, the Bihar Assembly passed a resolution seeking a nationwide caste-based census.

This comes after the Assembly passed a resolution against the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state, saying that the NPR exercise should be carried out as per the 2010 format, with an amendment.

"This is an appropriate time when the House should convey its sentiments to the authorities concerned for a caste-based census. The proposed census 2021 be conducted on caste basis," Speaker Vijay Kumar Choudhary announced in the assembly.

He said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had earlier made a proposal for a similar resolution which gathered support from all other political parties in the House.

This is the second time that this resolution has been passed in favour of the exercise.

In February 2019, the Bihar assembly had demanded that a caste census be conducted.

"We are of the opinion that there should be a caste-based Census. This was done back in 1930 and should be done once again," said Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The CM has been pushing for a caste-based census as he claims that the inclusion of caste details will give an idea about the number of beneficiaries of welfare schemes.

