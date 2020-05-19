Know All About YouTuber CarryMinati's Controversial Video, Why Is He Trending On Twitter

YouTuber CarryMinati recently uploaded a new video explaining the statements that he made in his viral video which was taken off Youtube last week. He claimed that the accusations of homophobia levelled against him by Twitterati were baseless as his statement was taken out of context.

A Faridabad resident, CarryMinati, whose real name is Ajey Nagar, is known for his energetic Hindi-language commentary, comedy sketches and satirical parodies. The YouTuber has over 16.7 million subscribers. In the recent controversial video, he roasted a popular TikToker, Amir Siddiqui, who had first made a video on how YouTubers are copying their content.

Carry's video garnered over 70 million views. However, YouTube pulled down the objectionable video titled 'YouTube vs TikTok- The End' for violating their policy on harassment and bullying.

In his new video shared on Sunday, CarryMinati, said that his words were taken out of context.

In his viral roast of TikToker Amir Siddiqui, the YouTuber allegedly made objectionable comments such as 'mithai ki dukan mein le jaunga toh 200 mein bik jayega' (You will sell for Rs 200 at a sweet shop). Twitterati objected to his comments, referring to him as a homophobe and a bigot.



"Brown men like CarryMinati think cussing and using homophobic and transphobic slurs will make them reach max humor," wrote one Twitter user.

"Carry Minati is a homophobic piece of trash who needs to be banned. People who are enjoying his roasts have same kinda sick mentality," another tweet read.

Denying these accusations, CarryMinati said his comments was for TikTokers in a group and not individuals. He added that translating his jokes from Hindi to English changed the meaning of his roast drastically.



"Growing up, all I ever wanted to do was make videos and entertain people and I have given my hopes, dreams, blood, sweat and whole life on the platform," he said in a note he shared on Saturday.

CarryMinati said that it was hard to accept that his video was pulled down and called it a 'frustrating day'.



CarryMinati also received a lot of support from fans who trended #BringBackCarryMinatiYoutubeVideo on Twitter. Various YouTubers like Technical Guruji, Hindustani Bhau, Ashish Chanchlani, Roast2Hell and others uninstalled TikTok to show their support to YouTube.

Hashtags like #JusticeForCarry, #carryminativideoback started trending on social media platforms as fans thronged in support of Carry and posted memes.

Please all report and uninstall this crime app #carryminativideoback pic.twitter.com/NE7NMstcXM — Hanamant Gadyal (@HanamantGadyal2) May 16, 2020

Also Read: 21-Year-Old Queer Student Put In Conversion Therapy By Family Found Dead In Goa