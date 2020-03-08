80 Girls From Coimbatore College Donate Hair For Cancer Patients

As many as 80 girl students of a private college in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore donated a portion of their hair for cancer patients, NDTV reported.

A report that has gone viral on social media stated that the donated hair will be used to make wigs for cancer patients who are undergoing treatment.

Tamil Nadu Pradesh Mahila Congress lauded the students for their efforts and wrote, "Giving is not just making a donation but it's about making a difference. 80 college students from Coimbatore donated a part of their hair towards cancer patients. This act of kindness will definitely go a long way even though it isn't financial help. Way to go girls."

After the report surfaced on the internet, it triggered several reactions from Twitteratis.

It's ''Shakti" always comes as the DEVI for the betterment/ well being of mankind. — Vivek (@hare_krishna16) March 6, 2020





Another tweet read, "Laudable...Oh sisters you are doing a commendable job for our society."



According to the World Cancer Report 2018, there are about 1.16 million new cancer cases, 784,800 cancer deaths and 2.26 million five-year prevalent cases in India's 1.35 billion population.

