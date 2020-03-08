News

80 Girls From Coimbatore College Donate Hair For Cancer Patients

Navya Singh
Published : 8 March 2020 7:34 AM GMT
80 Girls From Coimbatore College Donate Hair For Cancer Patients

Image Credit: ANI/Twitter

A report that has gone viral on social media stated that the donated hair will be used to make wigs for cancer patients who are undergoing treatment.

As many as 80 girl students of a private college in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore donated a portion of their hair for cancer patients, NDTV reported.

A report that has gone viral on social media stated that the donated hair will be used to make wigs for cancer patients who are undergoing treatment.

Tamil Nadu Pradesh Mahila Congress lauded the students for their efforts and wrote, "Giving is not just making a donation but it's about making a difference. 80 college students from Coimbatore donated a part of their hair towards cancer patients. This act of kindness will definitely go a long way even though it isn't financial help. Way to go girls."

After the report surfaced on the internet, it triggered several reactions from Twitteratis.


Another tweet read, "Laudable...Oh sisters you are doing a commendable job for our society."

According to the World Cancer Report 2018, there are about 1.16 million new cancer cases, 784,800 cancer deaths and 2.26 million five-year prevalent cases in India's 1.35 billion population.

Also Read: This Acid Attack Survivor Has Helped Rehabilitate Over 250 Acid And Burn Victims

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later
Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

Gender Inequality Biggest Human Rights Challenge: UN Chief António Guterres

NewsGender Inequality Biggest Human Rights Challenge: UN Chief António Guterres

80 Girls From Coimbatore College Donate Hair For Cancer Patients

News80 Girls From Coimbatore College Donate Hair For Cancer Patients

Shahrukh

NewsShahrukh's Gun Recovered, Made In Bihar's Munger: Delhi ACP

Meet The 28-Yr-Old Acid Attack Survivor Who Has Helped Rehabilitate Over 250 Acid And Burn Victims

ExclusiveMeet The 28-Yr-Old Acid Attack Survivor Who Has Helped Rehabilitate Over 250 Acid And Burn Victims

Delhi Court Grants Bail To Shaheen Bagh Shooter Who Shouted "Only Hindus Will Rule"

NewsDelhi Court Grants Bail To Shaheen Bagh Shooter Who Shouted "Only Hindus Will Rule"

Gujarat: Tantrik, Associate Rape Minor Girl In Ashram While "Treating" Her

NewsGujarat: Tantrik, Associate Rape Minor Girl In Ashram While "Treating" Her