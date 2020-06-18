As Call To #BoycottChineseGoods Intensifies, Traders' Body CAIT Releases List Of 500 Chinese Products To Be Boycotted

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Wednesday, June 16 announced that it has released a list of more than 500 Chinese products to be boycotted.

The list includes the products for which India is heavily dependent on China. Goods including FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) products, consumer durables, toys, furnishing fabrics, builder hardware, footwear, apparel etc.

The local trader's body has said that the objective to boycott the Chinese products is to reduce India's dependence on the neighbouring country. The call for a boycott is to reduce import of Chinese finished goods by $13 billion or about Rs one lakh crore, by December 2021.

"…Indian traders have taken a very firm pledge and resolve to teach China a strong lesson by reducing Chinese imports and will leave no stone unturned to achieve the target of One Lakh crore set by CAIT. Even though the business of traders will suffer, as quite a few are importing from China, but still for them nothing comes before national interest and they have decided to stand in solidarity with the movement," CAIT said in its statement.

The statement further added that the move comes in the backdrop of escalating tensions between the Indian Army and the Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley. The association members have pledged to support the organization's movement to get rid of Chinese products.

"We have raised some very important issues with the government today including cancellation of Delhi-Meerut RRTS project. It should be given to an Indian company instead of the Chinese firm. Secondly, the government should look closely at Chinese funding in various Indian startups such as Paytm and BigBasket," said CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal.

He also said that the issue of People's Bank of China (PBoC) recently raising its stake in the country's largest non-banking mortgage provider HDFC was also addressed during the meeting.

Considering the mass-appeal of the Bollywood actors and also keeping in view that several Indian celebrities promote popular Chinese Mobile phone brands, CAIT has especially urged them to stop endorsing the Chinese brand.

"In the wake of the recent developments against China, it will be in the interest of the nation if top Indian celebrities immediately stop endorsing Chinese mobile brands," said CAIT's secretary-general.

