News

As Call To #BoycottChineseGoods Intensifies, Traders' Body CAIT Releases List Of 500 Chinese Products To Be Boycotted

"Indian traders have taken a very firm pledge and resolve to teach China a strong lesson by reducing Chinese imports," said CAIT.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   18 Jun 2020 12:31 PM GMT
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Shweta Kothari | Creatives : Abhishek M
As Call To #BoycottChineseGoods Intensifies, Traders

Image Credits: Pixabay

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Wednesday, June 16 announced that it has released a list of more than 500 Chinese products to be boycotted.

The list includes the products for which India is heavily dependent on China. Goods including FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) products, consumer durables, toys, furnishing fabrics, builder hardware, footwear, apparel etc.

The local trader's body has said that the objective to boycott the Chinese products is to reduce India's dependence on the neighbouring country. The call for a boycott is to reduce import of Chinese finished goods by $13 billion or about Rs one lakh crore, by December 2021.

"…Indian traders have taken a very firm pledge and resolve to teach China a strong lesson by reducing Chinese imports and will leave no stone unturned to achieve the target of One Lakh crore set by CAIT. Even though the business of traders will suffer, as quite a few are importing from China, but still for them nothing comes before national interest and they have decided to stand in solidarity with the movement," CAIT said in its statement.

The statement further added that the move comes in the backdrop of escalating tensions between the Indian Army and the Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley. The association members have pledged to support the organization's movement to get rid of Chinese products.

"We have raised some very important issues with the government today including cancellation of Delhi-Meerut RRTS project. It should be given to an Indian company instead of the Chinese firm. Secondly, the government should look closely at Chinese funding in various Indian startups such as Paytm and BigBasket," said CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal.

He also said that the issue of People's Bank of China (PBoC) recently raising its stake in the country's largest non-banking mortgage provider HDFC was also addressed during the meeting.

Considering the mass-appeal of the Bollywood actors and also keeping in view that several Indian celebrities promote popular Chinese Mobile phone brands, CAIT has especially urged them to stop endorsing the Chinese brand.

"In the wake of the recent developments against China, it will be in the interest of the nation if top Indian celebrities immediately stop endorsing Chinese mobile brands," said CAIT's secretary-general.

Also Read: #BoycottChineseGoods: Govt Orders BSNL, MTNL, Pvt Companies To Ban Chinese Equipment Amid India-China Standoff

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Journalist

"Fascinated with simplifying the complicated and writing on the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. Also, a hodophile."

Shweta Kothari

Shweta Kothari

Managing Editor

Journalist, believer. optimist, ambitious

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian