Coronavirus Outbreak: Indian Railways Admit To Not Cleaning Blankets Regularly, Ask Passengers To Bring Their Own

Palak Agrawal
India   |   Published : 16 March 2020 11:58 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-03-16T20:16:07+05:30
Image Credits: Patrika, Zee News

According to reports, the Western Railway PRO (Public Relations Officer) said that passengers should bring their own blankets in their own interest.

'Bring your own blanket' — advises Indian Railways after an order for the withdrawal of blankets from the AC coaches has been issued in the wake of coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The Central Railway and Western Railway announced that they will withdraw curtains from AC coaches as they are not washed every day.

In the meantime, Southern Railways announced that it has withdrawn supply of woollen blankets to AC coach passengers and has begun the process of removal of curtains in all classes of AC coaches.

According to the reports, the Western Railway PRO (Public Relations Officer) said that passengers should bring their own blankets in their own interest but ensured the availability of additional bed-sheets in case of any exigencies.

Union Railway Minister, Piyush Goyal, took to Twitter to inform about the rigorous precautionary measures being taken by the authorities to sanitise the coaches to ensure a safe and hygienic journey for the passengers.

The Central Railway stated that instructions pertaining to intensive cleaning of the coaches have been given to the personnel engaged in the task.

All coach fittings such as grab handles, door handles, door latches, entry door handles, seat guard, snack trays, window glass, window grill, bottle holders, upper berth climbing stair that are frequently touched by passengers, electrical switches, charge points, dustbins are being intensively cleaned using disinfectants.

Special cleanliness measures are also being taken for toilets, washbasins and toilet seats.

Attendants have also been directed to not recirculate used linen. Also, they have been advised to maintain a vigil for any passenger with cold-cough symptoms and to segregate the linen items used by such passengers.

Posters and pamphlets informing and educating the general public on coronavirus (COVID-19) are being prominently displayed in local language at railway stations and in trains.

