Budget 2020: Healthcare Sector To Get A 7,000 Crore Increase From Last Year

In her Budget 2020 speech, Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that this budget aims to boost people's income, purchasing power, empower youth, and focuses on SC, ST, women and all other minorities of the country.

The finance minister divided the Budget 2020 in three distinct central themes, Aspirational India, Economic Development and Caring Society. Each theme addresses a set of sectors which are directly related to a certain population.

Under the Aspirational theme, there are three sectors covered under this category. Agriculture and farmer wellness, Wellness and Education, and Skills. The FM announced ₹69,000 crore for the healthcare sector in the Budget 2020, inclusive of ₹6,400 crores for Jan Arogya Yojana.

This marks an increase of ₹6341 crore as compared to 2019. The government plans to end Tuberculosis by 2025. 'TB harega, desh jitega' program will be launched in this regard.

The Jan Aushadi Kendras in all districts will be expanded to facilitate the availability of medicines at affordable rates. The proceeds from taxes on medical devices would be used to set up hospitals, build health infrastructure in aspirational districts.

SwachBharat 2020-21 has received ₹12,300 crores compared to ₹12,644 in 2019 while Mission Indradhanush, the health mission of the government of India, has been expanded to cover five more diseases. Under Mission Indradhanush 2.0 aims to immunise children under two years of age and pregnant women against eight vaccine-preventable diseases.

Under Aayushman Bharat Yojana or Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, 20,000 hospitals have been empanelled at present. The government aims to open hospitals in tier 2 and tier 3 cities. However, the Aspirational districts which still do not have an Ayushman-empanelled hospital will be given priority.

The government has also proposed setting up of medical colleges attached to district hospitals via the public-private-partnership (PPP) model. The Centre will provide 'viability gap funding' to those State Governments which will provide land at concessional prices for this purpose.

There exists a huge demand abroad for teachers, nurses, paramedical staff and caregivers. Bridge courses have been proposed to help them be in sync with the requirements. India, however, will continue struggling with high out of pocket expenditure on healthcare as insurance coverage remains poor.

