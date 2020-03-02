BSF Comes Forward To Rebuild Jawan's House Burnt In Delhi Riots As Wedding Gift

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday, February 29, said that it will rebuild the house of its Constable Mohd Anees, which was burnt down in riots in Khajuri Khas area of northeast Delhi.



On Saturday, BSF Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Pushpendra Rathore met Anees' parents and family members at his home and assured them that the BSF will rebuild the house and hand it over to Anees as a 'wedding gift'.

"We have decided to provide an assistance amount of Rs 10 lakh to the jawan from our welfare fund. Also, the engineering wing of the force will rebuild the house within a fortnight," Rathore was quoted in The New Indian Express.

The 29-year-old constable joined BSF in 2013 and was posted in Jammu and Kashmir for three years. Currently, he is posted at a BSF camp in Radhabari, near West Bengal's Siliguri. He will be posted to Delhi soon so that he can be closer to his family, Rathore said.

Two weddings were to take places in the jawan's family in the next three months - Anees's cousin sister's in April and Anees' the following month. The family had kept all their savings in the house. Even though the nameplate of the house said that it belonged to the BSF officer, rioters did not spare the house.

Anees returned to his charred home on Sunday.