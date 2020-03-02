News

BSF Comes Forward To Rebuild Jawan's House Burnt In Delhi Riots As Wedding Gift

By :  Reethu Ravi  
Delhi   |   Published : 2 March 2020 10:04 AM GMT
BSF Rebuild Jawan’s House

Image Credits: News18

Constable Mohd Anees' house was burnt down by rioter, two months ahead of his wedding. BSF Deputy Inspector General (DIG) met Anees’parents and family members on Saturday and assured them that the BSF will rebuild the house.

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday, February 29, said that it will rebuild the house of its Constable Mohd Anees, which was burnt down in riots in Khajuri Khas area of northeast Delhi.

On Saturday, BSF Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Pushpendra Rathore met Anees' parents and family members at his home and assured them that the BSF will rebuild the house and hand it over to Anees as a 'wedding gift'.

"We have decided to provide an assistance amount of Rs 10 lakh to the jawan from our welfare fund. Also, the engineering wing of the force will rebuild the house within a fortnight," Rathore was quoted in The New Indian Express.

The 29-year-old constable joined BSF in 2013 and was posted in Jammu and Kashmir for three years. Currently, he is posted at a BSF camp in Radhabari, near West Bengal's Siliguri. He will be posted to Delhi soon so that he can be closer to his family, Rathore said.

Two weddings were to take places in the jawan's family in the next three months - Anees's cousin sister's in April and Anees' the following month. The family had kept all their savings in the house. Even though the nameplate of the house said that it belonged to the BSF officer, rioters did not spare the house.

Anees returned to his charred home on Sunday.

"I am thankful to the entire BSF force. I didn't expect so much support. In my heart, I knew if I informed my seniors, BSF would support me, but this is beyond that. I just wanted to thank senior officers of BSF," Anees told India Today.
Also Read: Major General Madhuri Kanitkar Becomes India's Third Female To Hold Lieutenant-General Rank

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later
Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

News'Want Peace But Have Limitations': SC On Plea Seeking FIR Against Kapil Mishra & BJP Leaders

BJP Blames Umar Khalid For Inciting Delhi Violence, Kapil Mishra Continues To Walk Free

NewsBJP Blames Umar Khalid For Inciting Delhi Violence, Kapil Mishra Continues To Walk Free

Sikkim

NewsSikkim's Lachen To Introduce Bamboo Water Bottles As Alternative For Plastic Bottles

BSF Rebuild Jawan’s House

NewsBSF Comes Forward To Rebuild Jawan's House Burnt In Delhi Riots As Wedding Gift

Thanks To This IITian Who Left His Job In Singapore, Kids Of Mishing Tribe In Assam Are Getting Quality Education

ExclusiveThanks To This IITian Who Left His Job In Singapore, Kids Of Mishing Tribe In Assam Are Getting Quality Education

Army Major In Jammu And Kashmir

NewsArmy Major In Jammu And Kashmir's Baramulla Dies Saving His Wife, Dogs From Fire